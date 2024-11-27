Smile ID hits 200 million identity verification checks

Smile ID’s journey has been marked by innovation, dedication and a shared vision for a secure digital landscape in Africa. Just 11 months ago, the company reached 100 million identity verifications – a milestone that was the result of years of hard work in building reliable solutions for businesses across the continent.

However, the story didn’t stop there. In an impressive turn, Smile ID has now surpassed 200 million identity verification checks, doubling that achievement in less than a year. What took seven years to achieve has now been accomplished in just 11 months, a testament to the growing trust in Smile ID’s technology and the increasing demand for secure, compliant identity verification across Africa.

Accelerating Africa’s digital transformation

The exponential acceleration in Smile ID’s growth reflects Africa’s embrace of secure, scalable identity verification systems. In less than a year, the company has doubled its impact, demonstrating how businesses across various sectors are adopting advanced tools like document verification, biometric authentication and biometric KYC to enhance security and user trust.

SmartSelfie now protects millions of high-value transactions with instant AI-powered face authentication

“Reaching 200 million identity verifications is a remarkable milestone, one that reflects the trust our clients place in us and the growing demand for scalable identity solutions across Africa. It took us seven years to achieve our first 100 million checks – we’ve now doubled in just 11 months,” said Smile ID CEO Mark Straub. “This rapid growth also highlights the increasing role of digital identity in daily life.

“Beyond powering onboarding, our SmartSelfie technology now protects millions of high-value transactions with instant AI-powered face authentication,” he said.

“At Smile ID, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, making it easy for people to prove their identity with just their face, regardless of ID card or IP address.”

Driving secure growth across sectors

Since its inception, Smile ID has consistently delivered cutting-edge identity solutions for financial institutions, fintechs, telecommunications companies and firms in other industries. Its accelerated growth over the past year reflects the growing adoption of biometric verification, which is increasingly recognised as the gold standard for secure digital identity.

The company has also recently expanded its data access to new countries across Africa, building on its strong presence in Nigeria. It now connects to South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, with plans on the way for more, allowing businesses in these regions to leverage Smile ID’s secure and compliant identity verification solutions. This expansion reflects its commitment to enhancing digital security and helping businesses meet local regulatory requirements in a growing number of African markets.

By continually innovating and adapting to the needs of its partners, Smile ID is setting new benchmarks in identity verification while driving financial inclusion and trust in the digital economy.

About Smile ID

Smile ID is Africa’s leading digital KYC (“know your customer”) provider and was founded to solve the specific challenges faced by companies trying to onboard users in unique African conditions. They have built proprietary machine-learning algorithms and a technology platform to cater for all skin tones, entry-level devices and users operating in low bandwidth environments.

Smile ID prides itself on striking the right balance between stopping fraudulent transactions and reducing onboarding friction and has enabled some of the fastest-growing businesses across Africa to onboard at scale. Its client base includes Flutterwave, Fairmoney, Binance, Uber, Bolt, Kuda Bank, Opay, Paystack, Luno, Yellowcard and hundreds more.

