Binance to train 1 000 African developers in Q1 2021 - TechCentral

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, via its Binance Masterclass education series, plans to equip up to a thousand African blockchain developers with the right tools and skills to build their first DApps on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. All within the first quarter of 2021.

From 31 January 2021, beginning with a two-hour Binance Masterclass — Developers’ Edition on “Careers in Blockchain Technology”, where Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) will introduce the programme — the Binance Smart Chain and Binance Africa teams will host weekly programmes (for eight weeks) under the theme Rebuilding Financial Systems on Blockchain.

With this event, the Binance Africa and Binance Smart Chain teams aim to show the multitude of career options in the crypto and blockchain space — beyond crypto trading. The eight-week programme will be coordinated by crypto industry thought leaders from ChainIDE and Xend to Bundle and the BSC team.

Location: Zoom (first 1 000 attendees) and YouTube

Register at: www.binance.com/en/event/masterclass_jan

Date and time: 31 January 2021, 4pm WAT, 5pm SAST, 6pm EAT

The Binance Masterclass series is an ongoing monthly free crypto education webinar hosted by the Binance Africa team. In 2020, Binance Africa successfully educated over 70 000 Africans about crypto fundamental and practical tutorials on how to set up an account — and buying and selling crypto, technical analysis and crypto trading.

The Binance Africa team has organised more than 400 free events in 2020, getting attendees across more than 40 countries (mostly African) online and offline.

Binance continues to expand its crypto education efforts on the continent in 2021, starting with the Binance Masterclass— Developers‘ Edition: “Careers in Blockchain Technology”.

In addition to Binance CEO’s keynote speech, this edition of Binance Masterclass will include two key sessions: Careers in Blockchain Technology (led by Chuta Chimezie) and BSC and Becoming a Blockchain Developer (led by the team lead for Binance Smart Chain).

The masterclass on 31 January aims to increase product awareness for blockchain development within Africa using BSC. Attendees will:

Acquire high-income development skills;

Learn blockchain development with Binance for free; and

Receive a certificate of participation issued on Binance Smart Chain (for those that complete the eight-week course).

Binance Masterclass will also be giving away US$1 000 worth of crypto during the event.

The eight-week programme on Rebuilding Financial Systems on Blockchain begins on 1 February. Click here to register and see the schedule below:

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralisation, and infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com/ng.

About Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is a blockchain platform developed by Binance and its community. It is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former’s fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible dApps. For more information on Binance Smart Chain, visit www.binance.org/#smartChain.

About ChainIDE

ChainIDE is an online multi-chain integrated development environment aimed at letting developers quickly start the smart contract development/testing/deployment in one stop without any preset. It now supports over eight blockchains, including Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Diem. ChainIDE has helped DApp developers in more than 120 countries around the world. So far, there have been more than 3.5 million smart contracts compiled by ChainIDE. By integrating various decentralised applications, including games and DeFi, the ChainIDE has shown its potential to become the intermediary of public, private and consortium blockchains. For more information about ChainIDE, visit bscide.com.

