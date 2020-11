Bitcoin has broken the US$17 000 level for the first time since just after the burst of the cryptocurrency bubble almost three years ago.

The largest digital coin, which has more than doubled this year, rose as much as 2.2% to $17 067 on Tuesday in New York trading. From an all-time high in December 2017 of nearly $20 000, bitcoin tumbled to as low as $3 136 within a year. — Reported by Vildana Hajric, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP