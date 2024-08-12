Bookmarks | ATM flaws left piles of cash for anyone who knew to look 

From software flaws that dispensed cash when they weren’t meant to, to the ongoing popularity of the Lenovo ThinkPad in corporate work environments, these are the articles, videos, podcasts and more that caught the TechCentral editorial team’s eye over the long weekend.

ATM software flaws left piles of cash for anyone who knew to look: At Defcon, Matt Burch revealed six vulnerabilities in Diebold Nixdorf’s ATM security, allowing attackers to bypass encryption and control machines. Although patches exist, slow updates leave some ATMs exposed. The attacks require physical access but can be executed quickly, posing ongoing risks despite the security improvements. Read more from Wired (soft paywall). DM

SpaceX reveals Raptor 3 engine and specifications: SpaceX has unveiled the Raptor 3 engine, marking significant advancements in thrust, specific impulse and mass efficiency compared to previous versions. It’s impressive to see how engineers have made these advancements with less, making the engine look much sleeker than previous versions. Read more on Next Big Future . TS

Elon Musk has turned X into his personal political playground: South Africa’s most (in)famous export has used X, his social media platform, which he bought for $44-billion, to amplify his political views, including endorsing Donald Trump for a second term as US president. But in this article, former employees criticise Musk for hypocrisy. His actions, they say, have sparked concerns over misinformation and the platform’s credibility. Read more at Wired (soft paywall). DM

The business world’s favourite laptop has barely changed in 30 years: This a great piece on the Lenovo ThinkPad, which has become almost a default for laptop purchases for many corporate IT departments. This report delves into why, and it’s fascinating reading. More at the Wall Street Journal (paywall). DM

The EP-1320 medieval beat machine: Transport yourself back to the Middle Ages – with a huge library of phrases, instruments and samples, the EP-1320 includes hurdy-gurdys, lutes, Gregorian chants, thunderous drums and intense percussive effects, offering a mix of play-ready instruments and samples. The machine costs $299 (sorry, tunic not included). Read more from developer Teenage Engineering . DM

Chinese firms are growing rapidly in the global south: Chinese firms, previously focused on the domestic market, are expanding globally as growth at home slows. Facing challenges in Western markets, they are increasingly investing in manufacturing and sales in the “global south”, where they compete by leveraging low costs and growing brand strength. And Africa is a primary focus. Read more from The Economist (paywall). DM

WhistlinDiesel Cybertruck durability test: This YouTuber takes Tesla’s Cybertruck and puts it through its paces. And then some. This is the ultimate test, from offroad to the infamous bulletproof test. The results will surprise you. Watch it on YouTube . TS

Tech’s broken promises: Streaming is now just as expensive and confusing as cable. Ubers cost as much as taxis. And the cloud is no longer cheap. The tech industry has been on a quest for profitability lately. To get there, some tech companies have been raising prices. The result? Supposedly revolutionary services are now looking a lot like what came before. Read more on Business Insider (paywall). TS

Massive 3D-printed community almost finished in Texas: US new-age construction company Icon is nearing completion of a community of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas. The homes currently take a few weeks to print, but this could come down to a day or two as the technology progresses. Read more on TechSpot . NN