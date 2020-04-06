Cell C names Simo Mkhize as chief commercial officer - TechCentral

Cell C has appointed Simo Mkhize as chief commercial officer with immediate effect. Mkhize has 23 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, which includes five years at Cell C previously.

He has worked in South Africa, elsewhere in Africa and Europe in technical and commercial roles for companies such as Cisco, Vodacom and MTN.

He rejoins Cell C from MTN South Africa. He holds an MBA from Milpark Business School, a postgraduate diploma in telecoms from BPI College in Austria and a BSc in electrical engineering from Wits.

He has lectured at Milpark Business School and guest-lectured executive education and MBA students at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

“Simo’s appointment will further complement the new, capable and experienced leadership team that is being assembled in Cell C,” CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson said in a statement. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media