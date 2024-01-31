Cell C again taps Vodacom to bolster leadership team

Cell C has appointed another former Vodacom executive to its leadership team, this time in the form of Darius Badenhorst, who assumes the role of chief growth officer on Thursday.

Jorge Mendes, Cell C’s CEO – and also a former Vodacom executive – announced Badenhorst’s appointment in a late-evening statement.

Badenhorst has 14 years of experience in financial services and telecommunications and will help “propel Cell C’s growth and innovation strategies”.

During his tenure at Vodacom, he led the development of the successful Just 4 You personalisation platform

“As chief growth officer, Badenhorst will be responsible for overseeing crucial areas of business development, customer retention and CRM throughout the value chain and life cycle to further accelerate growth,” the mobile operator said.

Badenhorst had been with Vodacom for the past decade.

“During his tenure at Vodacom, he led the development of the successful Just 4 You personalisation platform, generating substantial revenue growth. His proficiency in innovative technologies, such as AI and robotics process automation, delivered remarkable process improvements and operational efficiency gains culminating in the establishment of a department boasting a high volume of integrated bots,” Cell C said.

Growing list

“As the managing executive for base growth, loyalty and retention at Vodacom, he created platforms responsible for the significant increase of revenue and customer engagement such as the innovative VodaBucks rewards programme, a loyalty platform benefiting all Vodacom customers.”

He holds a BSc degree in actuarial science and financial mathematics, complemented by a BSc (honours) degree in financial engineering and mathematics.

Other Vodacom executives hired by Mendes to join his executive team include Melanie Forbes, who has been appointed as chief marketing officer of Cell C, Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, who was named chief of staff, strategy and business transformation,