China plans control of tech algorithms US can only dream of

Chinese regulators are seeking to implement far-reaching rules about the algorithms technology companies use to recommend videos and other content, claiming authority over Internet services that governments like the US have struggled to regulate.

The Cyberspace Administration of China unveiled a 30-point draft proposal for “algorithm recommendation management regulations” that would directly affect companies including ByteDance, Tencent Holdings and Kuaishou Technology. The rules would forbid practices that “encourage addiction or high consumption” as well as any activities that endanger national security or disrupt social and economic order.

Tech industry algorithms have been at the heart of political controversies around the world. Facebook and Google have been accused of serving up news stories and videos that have exacerbated political polarisation and fuelled violence. In US congressional hearings in March, the companies were accused of using their platforms to hook kids on services like YouTube and Instagram.

While the US government has had limited success in forcing changes, Beijing’s regulators have substantial power. The Chinese government has implemented a series of crackdowns this year against monopolistic practices and unfair competition in the technology industry. The CAC is seeking public comment on the draft for 30 days and didn’t specify when it planned implementation.

It’s not clear how the agency will implement the proposals or which companies would be affected. The proposed rules could impact companies like Alibaba Group, which uses its technology to recommend products to shoppers, as well as foreign companies like Apple, which steers users to certain products in its App Store.

