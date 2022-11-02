Complete our survey: data protection strategies in SA organisations

These days it seems to be a case of another day, another data breach. South African organisations are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, with a slew of breaches targeting some of the country’s top businesses and public sector entities, including Experian, TransUnion, the department of justice and Dischem. The question on everyone’s mind is, who’s next?

However, cyberattacks are not new; they just continue to grow in frequency and sophistication every year, and bad actors are infiltrating networks and stealing data daily. And until companies put proper measures in place, the number of attacks will continue to grow, which, given the increasingly stringent regulatory environment we operate in, is a huge problem.

To see how South African organisations are managing their data protection, Altron is conducting a survey, which aims to unpack the challenges they face, the solutions they are finding most effective, and threats they fear the most. To thank you for your time, there is a R2 000 online shopping voucher up for grabs.

About Altron Systems Integration

