Top data security tips for business travellers

Business travellers are constantly up against threats to their data security. As cybercriminals get craftier, protecting personal and company info on the go isn’t just a good idea — it’s mandatory.

The volume of personal information we share for various activities has increased exponentially. You may be online shopping, ordering food delivery, downloading apps, playing an online game or simply browsing the web and your personal data is at play.

In a world where such information commands high value, it’s vital to secure it, particularly when travelling.

Here are several essential steps you may take to help you keep your personal information safe:

1. Secure your devices and accounts

Before embarking on your journey, ensure all your devices, including smartphones, laptops and tablets, are adequately secured. Set up complex passwords and Pin codes, or even better, biometric authentication methods to prevent unauthorised access.

Turn on the encryption features such as device encryption and encrypted messaging apps to protect your data from prying eyes.

Use a unique password for different accounts. This way if one is compromised, the rest are less likely to be affected, limiting the impact of a data breach.

Where possible, biometric authentication methods can also prevent password or Pin theft from shoulder surfing.

Treat your password like your toothbrush and keep it private. Do not share it and change it often.

2. Use secure networks

Avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi, such as those in airports, cafes and hotels, especially when doing banking online or entering sensitive financial information.

Instead, use a secure and trusted network, such as a personal mobile data connection or a virtual private network (VPN).

Ensure the websites you use for banking or payment purposes use https encryption, indicated by a padlock icon and “https” in the website address.

Always log out of your sessions when not in use to prevent session hijacking and only provide passwords and Pins at trusted locations – be aware of social engineering.

3. Use caution on social media

Exercise discretion and limit the personal details you disclose when sharing photos and updates on social media platforms during your travels.

Avoid posting real-time updates about your location and itinerary, as this information could be used by cybercriminals to target you for theft or surveillance. Wait until you have returned home to share your travel experience to minimise the risk of becoming a target.

Here are some tips to consider when it comes to safe social media use:

Review your privacy settings to ensure your social media profiles are private. This makes it easy to directly control who has access to your accounts and posts. This is how you can make sure no strangers can view your content.

Remember that stories and Snapchat do not disappear. Many travellers assume that their stories are only available for 24 hours, which is not the case.

Even with privacy settings turned on, photos contain information cybercriminals are looking for. For example, if a criminal gets access to a photo’s metadata, it can contain your location information, which can let them know that your home is vacant. To avoid this, share your photos once you return home.

4. Minimise location sharing

It is common for travellers to update their social media accounts when they are travelling. The problem with this type of excessive sharing is that it creates a security threat at home.

By sharing your every location, it allows criminals to determine that you are not in your hotel room or home, leaving both your home and personal property vulnerable.

5. Disable Bluetooth

Like your phone’s automatic Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity can present problems as signals can come from anywhere. If your Bluetooth is left on, nearby assailants can connect to your phone and potentially hack into your device. It is wise to keep Bluetooth disabled as much as possible.

Protecting your personal data is an ongoing process that requires constant vigilance and proactive measures so remember to keep your personal data as you travel.