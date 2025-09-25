Introducing Dear Jean, Sea Point’s most anticipated address

There is a striking new arrival in Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard. Dear Jean introduces 82 thoughtfully designed residences on Sea Point’s well-known Regent Road, each with unique layouts designed to maximise views, natural light and liveability. This is more than just an address – it’s an investment in lifestyle and enduring value.

Dear Jean highlights include:

Range of unit types: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and penthouses

Competitively priced from R2.55-million to R44-million

Desirable address at 33 Regent Road, Sea Point

Stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill

Pet-friendly development

Secure parking included in select units, with additional bays available for purchase – a rare advantage in this part of the city

Effortless access via the online sales launch on Wednesday, 8 October 2025

The address of enduring demand

Few suburbs in South Africa rival the Atlantic seaboard, where oceanfront living, cosmopolitan culture and proximity to Cape Town’s CBD combine to drive lasting demand. Sea Point remains one of Cape Town’s most resilient residential markets ensuring strong capital growth and consistent rental returns.

At Dear Jean, short-term rentals are permitted, supported by a strategic partnership with Propr, providing investors hands-off hosting while ensuring full autonomy over their investment.

Apartments that embody timeless coastal luxury

From efficient studios to expansive penthouses with private pools, no two layouts are alike. Interiors are inspired by mid-century glamour and an 80s edge, creating a timeless aesthetic that layers natural textures, bold finishes and statement details to bring warmth and individuality to every residence. Generous windows flood each apartment with natural light, enhancing the connection to Sea Point’s coastal setting, while open-plan layouts optimise flow and functionality.

Buyers can further personalise their homes with curated furniture pack options from Bone Studio and The Beautiful Room by Newman, ensuring each apartment is move-in ready and optimised for immediate occupation or rental income from day one.

Sea Point’s best at your doorstep

Step outside and Sea Point’s finest unfolds around you. The ground and first floors will host curated retail and dining, while the development sits just minutes from the iconic promenade and Sea Point pools – ideal for a morning swim or an evening stroll along the coast.

Food lovers will appreciate the proximity to acclaimed restaurants like Jarryds, Una Más, Ariel Modern Italian and the Greek Fisherman. For daily essentials, the Checkers Sea Point Centre is just a short walk away.

The developers

Dear Jean is the latest project by Quorum Holdings, the team behind some of Cape Town’s most celebrated launches, including Lady Backs, Charlie & the Chairman and The Valour. With a reputation for exceptional quality and thoughtful design, Quorum continues to shape the standard for contemporary luxury living in Sea Point and beyond.

Make Dear Jean yours

The online sales launch takes place at 1pm on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. To secure your apartment, a reservation fee of R10 000 is required. Early buyers will also benefit from a R200 000 launch discount, available exclusively to purchasers who reserve on the launch platform.

With its prime location, striking design and strong investment fundamentals, Dear Jean is positioned to become one of the Atlantic seaboard’s most desirable addresses. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this exceptional development.

Register today to access the interactive price list and secure your favourites ahead of launch.