Dimension Data: SAP on Azure - time to make the migration - TechCentral

Many companies in South Africa must upgrade their SAP implementations in the coming years as the German enterprise software giant moves to end support for ERP software not yet migrated to SAP S4/Hana.

This follows a recent announcement by SAP that moved the deadline to migrate out by two years, from 2025 to 2027 (with optional extended maintenance until 2030), giving users more time to make the switch. It might sound like a long time, but it’s not, according to Dimension Data chief go-to-market officer Setumo Mohapi, who joined TechCentral on a podcast to discuss the impact.

Mohapi, who was joined on the podcast by Pieter Potgieter, Dimension Data’s product manager for the SAP on cloud set of products, sets out what is involved in migrating to SAP S/4Hana and why Dimension Data is well-placed to support companies on the journey.

In the podcast, Mohapi and Potgieter answer key questions, including:

Why it makes sense for companies to move to SAP S/4Hana on Microsoft Azure with support from Dimension Data.

Are there sufficient SAP skills in South Africa as large companies begin these projects at the same time?

SAP projects are complicated. Will migrating to SAP S/4Hana be a complex project?

Why does Dimension Data recommend that companies migrate first to the Azure cloud before deploying S4Hana?

What are Dimension Data’s top tops when considering migrating SAP to Azure? What should organisations know and how does Dimension Data help guide its clients along the way?

What makes the Dimension Data and Microsoft partnership compelling for SAP customers?

