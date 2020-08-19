'Do Not Contact' database launched by Wasp Association - TechCentral

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (Waspa) has launched a “Do Not Contact” database that consumers can use to prevent them from receiving unwanted SMS spam.

Any cellular user in South Africa can add or remove their mobile number from the DNC list by visiting dnc.org.za. The database ensures SMS-based direct marketing messages from Waspa members and their clients only reach mobile users who wish to receive them.

“As well as representing the interests of its members, Waspa plays a key role in regulating the provision of mobile applications and services in South Africa. Membership of Waspa is recommended, and often compulsory, for any firm wanting to provide mobile content services to the country’s millions prepaid and contract cellular users,” said Waspa GM Ilonka Badenhorst in a statement.

“Central to Waspa membership is the association’s code of conduct, to which all Waspa members must abide. The code is regularly fine-tuned in the interests of both members and the South African mobile consumer, and now specifically provides for the establishment of the DNC database,” she said.

Mobile users can also access the DNC using USSD by dialling the code *120*69269# or by sending “BLOCK” to short code 40662. (USSD access is charged at 20c per 20 seconds and messages to short code 40662 are billed at standard subscriber bundle SMS rates, alternatively up to 50c/message.)

The DNC is a list to block direct marketing SMSes only, Waspa said. It does not block other types of mobile services delivered by SMS, such as subscription or notification services.

The service also cannot block direct marketing SMS messages transmitted by firms that are not Waspa members. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media