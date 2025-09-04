eMedia adds eVOD to Android TVs

As South Africans increasingly adopt streaming media services over traditional linear broadcasts, eMedia is moving to capture a great slice of the market by developing an app for smart TVs that run Google’s Android operating system.
eMedia said on Thursday that eVOD, its homegrown streaming service that includes a mix of free-to-air and premium content options, is now available on Android TV.
Chief technology officer Junior Qwabe said in a statement that delivering eVOD on Android smart TVs has been a “long-term goal” for eMedia.
Qwabe said eMedia plans to expand eVOD to other major smart TV platfomrs “in the near future”.
South Africans are increasingly turning to streaming services thanks to the proliferation of uncapped fibre broadband in homes as well as large-cap fixed-mobile offerings tailored to home users who want to consume video content online. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media
