Enhance workstation performance with Dell Precision Optimizer

Available on the full range of Precision workstations, Dell Precision Optimizer (DPO) offers each user a unique experience when it comes to the performance and functionality of their device.

Pre-installed on all Precision workstations, users no longer need to spend time customising their workstation based on application preferences as DPO automatically adjusts their workstation for faster performance, increasing productivity.

Through running automated system updates, DPO also improves system reliability, and these updates are specific to the users’ hardware and software configurations.

“The DPO dashboard displays the number of system updates that are currently available and then further splits these updates across three categories: critical, recommended and optional. Users therefore always have an overview of which areas require attention,” says Roxanne Janisch, Dell Technologies business development manager at Pinnacle ICT.

Optimising multiple machines in a network is also possible through centrally managing the optimiser from your existing management console and remotely adjusting multiple systems for top performance.

“IT teams are able to gather data and analytics from a group of users and create specific reports related to performance, reliability and usage, to name a few, then use this data to address where they are lacking resources,” says Janisch.

While users are working away, DPO is automatically improving application performance, battery life, privacy and audio settings through various applications:

ExpressConnect allows users the benefit of connecting to the strongest Internet connection available, providing faster downloads and response times.

allows users the benefit of connecting to the strongest Internet connection available, providing faster downloads and response times. Express Sign-in makes use of presence-sensing technology that recognises when a user is near their device. This then automatically wakes their system and saves them from activating power.

makes use of presence-sensing technology that recognises when a user is near their device. This then automatically wakes their system and saves them from activating power. Intelligent Audio plays a big role when it comes to working in environments that may be noisy, as it detects the user’s voice and stabilises the system’s volume. Intelligent noise reduction blocks out background noise via neural-noise cancellation, ensuring there are no distractions other than the speaker.

plays a big role when it comes to working in environments that may be noisy, as it detects the user’s voice and stabilises the system’s volume. Intelligent noise reduction blocks out background noise via neural-noise cancellation, ensuring there are no distractions other than the speaker. ExpressCharge extends users’ power by analysing power consumption and improving battery utilisation. Regulating items such as screen brightness, CPU performance and Bluetooth all play a role in optimising battery life. ExpressCharge also provides 35% battery in under 20 minutes, or 80% in one hour.

extends users’ power by analysing power consumption and improving battery utilisation. Regulating items such as screen brightness, CPU performance and Bluetooth all play a role in optimising battery life. ExpressCharge also provides 35% battery in under 20 minutes, or 80% in one hour. ExpressResponse uses AI to make sure applications are running at optimal performance. Users can input their favourite applications into the DPO interface and sit back while the magic happens.

Not sure which Precision workstation is the right fit? Try out the Dell Technologies Workstation Advisor for assistance.

For more information on Pinnacle’s range of Dell Precision Workstations, contact [email protected].

About Pinnacle

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

For more information about Pinnacle, visit our website at www.pinnacle.co.za or contact our offices on +27112653000. You can also follow Pinnacle on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.