Everything Huawei announced at MWC 2022

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) returned to Mobile World Congress (MWC) this week, showcasing a range of innovative tools, capabilities and experiences through HMS Core, HMS Apps and five HMS basic service engines, as well as the latest hardware innovations.

Held in Barcelona, Spain from 28 February to 3 March, Huawei used MWC 2022 to announce Huawei Mobile Cloud for PC, AI Search for PC, AppGallery for PC, Huawei Assistant·Today for PC, Petal Search enhanced for AR Glasses, and Huawei Vision’s Somatosensory game mode for the first time to global developers and consumers.

Huawei is also displaying the capabilities of several innovations first-hand, including HMS for PC powering the Smart Office experience, Huawei Ads, HMS Core Kits, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more. These are being showcased at the HMS Ecosystem exhibition area at the Huawei booth during MWC 2022.

HMS has solidified its position in the top three mobile ecosystems in the world, with over 5.4 million registered developers and a growing user base of 730 million Huawei device users. Dedicated to providing easy-to-use development and function components for app developers, HMS Core actively opens a cross-platform ecosystem, supporting multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart screens and PCs.

Cross-platform software for the Smart Office experience

Huawei’s “1+8+N” vision is to create an “all-scenario seamless AI life” experience for consumers and developers alikeAt MWC 2022, Huawei introduced the latest hardware, as well as several new smart solutions focused on “Smart Office” capabilities. This includes the launch of the latest flagship Huawei MateBook X Pro for 2022, and as part of HMS for PC, PC versions of Huawei Mobile Cloud, AI Search, AppGallery and Huawei Assistant·Today.

Huawei Mobile Cloud for PC, available in 20+ countries and regions, enables cross-device and live-sync capabilities to users through a single login using Huawei ID. With features such as the card-based design and real-time data synchronisation across devices, users can quickly search and access recent files folders and even URLs. The secure storage capabilities use device-side and transmission encryption to ensure data security and integrity, ensuring only users have access to the data with the right credentials.

With HMS for PC, services such as AppGallery are now available on PC. Powered by Huawei Mobile Application Engine, and now available in Asia-Pacific, Pakistan, Spain and Italy, PC users can download mobile applications onto laptops through the AppGallery PC version, bringing a rich application ecosystem with elevated experience to users.

Furthermore, AI Search allows users to browse local or network files with new-found precision and efficiency across devices through PC Manager on the Huawei MateBook series. This allows users to quickly find files on devices such as PCs and connected phones. Intelligently displaying the search results by category, users can select the content they need immediately.

Another nifty feature of HMS for PC is Huawei Assistant·Today. It lets users sync information across multiple devices. This powerful, personal, smart assistant can also be used to access real-time information with intelligent, customised recommendations, such as content from your favourite media outlet anywhere in the world, bringing improved efficiency across devices.

The cross-device experience is set to expand further with the launch of the Huawei’s first e-ink tablet, the Huawei MatePad Paper, at MWC 2022, with over two million diverse selections from leading content partners and publishers available through Huawei Books as part of HMS Ecosystem’s cross-platform experience.

Petal Search: beyond the phone

Working with partners across the globe, Petal Search brings search to the next level with the showcase of augmented reality search at MWC 2022 through the AR Glasses, developed by industry partners and showcased for the very first time to conference attendees. With the AR Glasses, users can search for information through a combination of multimodal search capabilities, including visual, voice and real-time translation with Petal Search.

For example, visitors to Barcelona who want to explore and learn more about the historical Sagrada Familia in Barcelona can use the multimodal search capabilities on the AR Glasses to identify the landmark and access encyclopaedic information in a language of their choice.

Petal Search further enhances the search experience with Nearby Life services, allowing users to quickly browse top locations and services within their vicinity, such as restaurants, shops and services, as well book flights and hotels, all within the platform for maximum convenience.

Together with partners Groupon and Tiqets, Petal Search brings attractive coupons to MWC attendees from 25 February to 6 March in Barcelona. Users can enjoy a 20% discount on Groupon (using the code PETALMWC2022) and 8% off on Tiqets (using the code PETAL8OFF).

Petal Maps: a new digital and travel ecosystem

With its leading technical capabilities and large user base, Petal Maps is bringing consumers and developers a brand-new digital travel and map service ecosystem. Petal Maps covers more than 160 countries/regions with over 20 million monthly active users and 260 million points of interaction (POI).

At MWC 2022, Petal Maps showcases the use of mobile phone hardware and intelligent algorithms to build accurate positioning capabilities, provides consumers with a premium, innovative navigation experience. With a full range of features and visuals, such as precise indoor and outdoor positioning, 3D architecture, lane guidance, offline maps, and multi-screen collaboration between users’ smartphones and watches, Petal Maps provides consumers with everything they need to get from point A to point B.

At the same time, the Petal Maps Platform helps developers and businesses worldwide achieve commercial success by opening up its capabilities as well.

One-stop platform for global developers

Huawei showcased many innovations that bring new experiences to developers and consumers alike at the MWC show floor this year. This is realised through strong support and close collaboration with its global developers, to continuously bring better and greater experiences for users all across the world.

As one of the leading developer service platforms, Huawei Developers provides one-stop services for global developers, ranging from development and testing, to promotion, monetisation and more.

HMS constantly fosters collaborative innovation with the developer community by offering a comprehensive toolbox. It includes some of Huawei’s most advanced development tools and capabilities through HMS Core 6, such as the AR Engine, 3D Modelling and Audio Editor kit.

For even more, visit carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2022

Through various initiatives, including Huawei Women Developers, Huawei Developer Academy, the HMS Apps Up innovation contest, and the Shining Star programme, Huawei continually strives to build community, drive innovation and find solutions hand-in-hand with its partners.

Furthermore, Huawei offers full-spectrum support for app developers, including Huawei AppGallery Connect, which provides extensive resources − from ideation, development, distribution, operation and data analytics – to global developers.

In addition, Huawei Ads help developers to reach users through Huawei Mobile Services preinstalled on Huawei devices, such as AppGallery, Petal Search, Huawei Video and Huawei Music. This is made possible with Huawei Ads aggregating more than 36 000 third-party publishers and the supply-side platform of the HMS ecosystem worldwide.

Huawei aims to build an all-connected future

Through its latest hardware/software synergies and innovations displayed at MWC 2022, Huawei continues to work closely with its partners and developers, focusing on its “1+8+N” vision to bring an “all-scenario seamless AI life” experience to consumers globally. The synergies and innovations were enhanced by the global debut of Huawei Vision’s Somatosensory Games and high-quality home entertainment, Huawei Video AiMax Cinema, at the conference this year.

With its flourishing ecosystem, comprehensive resources and cutting-edge technology, Huawei is committed to supporting developers by providing them with operational, distribution, marketing and widespread business support, unlocking a plethora of experiences and opportunities for users all around the world.

Huawei aims to broaden its capabilities and build more fruitful, mutually value-added partnerships with developers to continue growing the HMS ecosystem globally. This includes expanding AppGallery, HMS Core and its five HMS basic service engines.

For more information on Huawei at MWC 2022, visit carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2022.

About Huawei Mobile Services

Huawei Mobile Services is part of the Huawei Consumer Business Group and aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Video, Themes, Screen Magazine and more. As of 31 December 2021, Huawei Mobile Services covered 730 million users in over 170 countries, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user.

