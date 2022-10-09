Everything PC S02E03 – ‘Linux, Linux (almost) everywhere’

This is the South African technology show all about personal computers. This season of Everything PC is sponsored by HP and Microsoft.

In episode 3 of season 2, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius have a look at the world of open-source software and Linux.

They discuss:

The latest tech news

Why Linux runs on everything – from toasters to the cloud – except the desktop

OpenOffice and Libre Office

Why Linux mail clients are so poor?

How Microsoft learned to love Linux – or did it?

Why Windows is becoming more like Linux, and could in fact become a hybrid Windows/Linux over time

Popular Linux distros

Why PC makers don’t make their own Linux distros

Gaming on Linux

