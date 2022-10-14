Everything PC S02E04 – ‘Mac, Mac, Mac, Mac, Mac, Mac’

This is the South African technology show all about personal computers. This season of Everything PC is sponsored by HP and Microsoft.

In episode 4 of season 2, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius tackle the world of Mac and macOS. They discuss:

What Apple does well and what Apple doesn’t do well

The benefits and disadvantages Apple’s “walled garden”

Windows vs macOS

Gerhard’s view of macOS as a hardcore PC user – spoiler: he’s not at all complimentary

The poor repairability of Apple hardware

Apple silicon: is it better than what’s available in the Windows PC world?

Even if you don’t use a Mac, we’re sure you’ll love this episode.

