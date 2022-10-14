    NEWSLETTER
    Everything PC S02E04 – ‘Mac, Mac, Mac, Mac, Mac, Mac’

    In episode 4 of season 2 of Everything PC, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius tackle the world of Mac and macOS.
    This is the South African technology show all about personal computers. This season of Everything PC is sponsored by HP and Microsoft.

    In episode 4 of season 2, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius tackle the world of Mac and macOS. They discuss:

    • What Apple does well and what Apple doesn’t do well
    • The benefits and disadvantages Apple’s “walled garden”
    • Windows vs macOS
    • Gerhard’s view of macOS as a hardcore PC user – spoiler: he’s not at all complimentary
    • The poor repairability of Apple hardware
    • Apple silicon: is it better than what’s available in the Windows PC world?

    Even if you don’t use a Mac, we’re sure you’ll love this episode.

    Even if you don't use a Mac, we're sure you'll love this episode.

