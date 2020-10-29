Ex-Uber GM Alon Lits joins on-demand armed response platform Aura - TechCentral

Alon Lits, until recently GM of Uber in sub-Saharan Africa, has joined another technology-driven, on-demand platform, Aura, which specialises in security and armed response in South Africa.

Lits, who has joined Aura as chairman, will assist the company’s CEO, Warren Myers, to “maximise the opportunities that exist for the growing platform business”, according to a statement from Aura.

“In my seven-year tenure at Uber, I have learnt some valuable lessons and I hope to share these with the Aura team while helping them continue on their important journey of democratising access to security solutions and medical response across South Africa,” said Lits in the statement.

Lits spent seven years at Uber, launching the US-headquartered ride-hailing service in South Africa as its first GM. Before that, he worked in leveraged finance at Investec.

How Aura works

AURA Always Safe – HD from AURA – Always Safe on Vimeo.

Aura, a start-up, was founded in 2017. Its strategy is to aggregate the armed response industry nationally into a single “response organism”. It does this by providing a technology platform to localised armed response providers, giving them the opportunity to utilise technology to differentiate their offering. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media