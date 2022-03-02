Fitbit in massive device recall: SA users impacted

Google-owned fitness tracker maker Fitbit is recalling about 1.7 million of its Ionic smartwatches globally following reports of burn injuries from overheating batteries.

The company, which stopped making Ionic devices in 2020, said in a statement issued to TechCentral that the decision has been taking “out of an abundance of caution”.

“Fitbit received a very limited number of injury reports of the battery in Fitbit Ionic smartwatches overheating, posing a burn hazard,” it said. “These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.

“Users in South Africa who have an impacted Fitbit Ionic device should stop using their device and visit the dedicated webpage at help.fitbit.com/ionic to receive a refund,” the company added.

“Ionic owners users can dispose of their device by recycling it as they would any other electronic device or lithium-ion battery. They shouldn’t be returned to stores.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media, with Reuters