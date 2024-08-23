FNB hit by system outage – on pay day

First National Bank has been hit by a nationwide system outage affecting a number of its services including debit cards, online banking, ATMs and its mobile banking app.

Complaints on Downdetector spiked around lunchtime on Friday, with users complaining that they could not access any of their banking channels despite it being payday for many who receive their salary on the 25th day of the month (or the Friday before, if it falls on a weekend).

“We are aware that there are issues being experienced across our channels. Our IT teams are working on restoring full functionality to the affected services. We apologise to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused,” said @FNBSA, the official FNB South Africa page.

TechCentral has contacted FNB for comment regarding the outage and this article will be updated as feedback is forthcoming.

Update: FNB said in a post on social media at around 3pm that all services have been restored. It did not provide a reason for the downtime. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

