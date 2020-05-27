Gartner cancels annual South African IT conference for 2020 - TechCentral

Analyst firm Gartner has cancelled the South African leg of its IT Symposium/Xpo event, which was due to take place in Cape Town in October, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gartner said on its website that because of “continued uncertainty relating to travel restrictions, government directives and reports from leading health organisations”, it has decided to re-evaluate its conference portfolio for the rest of 2020. As a result of this, it decided to cancel the Cape Town event, which was to have taken place between 5 and 7 October.

The IT Symposium is a highlight in the South African business technology industry calendar and attracts hundreds decision makers from major South African companies as well as the vendor community.

It’s the latest event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in events around the world being cancelled this year, including high-profile conferences in the IT industry.

Many companies have taken to holding online events instead, including the developer conferences arranged by Apple (the Worldwide Developers Conference) and Microsoft (Build). Google elected to cancel its annual I/O developer event entirely for this year. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media