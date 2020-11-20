Get Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams for less until 3 December - TechCentral

The shift to a hybrid working world, in which creative teams have become highly dispersed, informed Adobe’s development focus for the 2020 updates and new releases; helping streamline the way creators and teams work together and connect with their community from wherever they are. Updates to the Creative Cloud desktop app have made it more user friendly, functional and customisable. The new app brings all the resources you need into a central hub, consolidating tutorial links, Adobe Marketplace, plugins and asset stores to facilitate the digital creative process.

Get the world’s best apps and services for video, design, photography and the Web for less this Black Friday. Save up to 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams from 16 November to 3 December when you buy through a Dax Data certified reseller. To take advantage of this exclusive promo, contact Dax Data — Adobe’s leading distributor for sub-Saharan Africa.

Modern organisations need creative teams to collaborate on their projects and ensure they are all working from the same creative elements to deliver a cohesive customer experience. Many of the latest updates to the Creative Cloud apps enable easier access to and sharing of libraries, assets and documents, as well as further integration with third-party apps from Microsoft and Google.

Creative Cloud app enhancements for the iPad are another way Adobe is making it easier to work wherever you are. Users can now work on projects in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco, and easily switch back to desktop, picking up from where they left off with projects fully synchronised.

Collaboration is essential in a remote work environment, and the latest updates speak directly to that need. Keep your creativity flowing with Adobe Creative Cloud and contact Dax Data to take advantage of this exclusive Black Friday promotion.