Gijima gets regulatory nod for T-Systems acquisition - TechCentral

IT services company Gijima said on Thursday that it has been given the green light by the Competition Commission to acquire rival T-Systems South Africa.

The approval will make Gijima the biggest black-owned ICT company in Southern Africa when 500 T-Systems employees join the company next month, Gijima said in a statement on Thursday.

T-Systems South Africa, or TSSA, is currently owned by T-Systems, the IT services arm of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom. TSSA has been in South Africa for the past 20 years, providing ICT networks, applications and solutions.

“Although the announcement was made in October, after a long period of negotiations the acquisition was still subject to approval from the Competition Commission. The commission approved the acquisition on 2 February,” Gijima said.

The acquisition gives Gijima, which was founded by businessman Robert Gumede, access to a tier-3 data centre. It also gets T-Systems’ local Cybersecurity Operations Centre.

Gijima CEO Maphum Nxumalo said at the time of the deal’s announcement last year that the company is “open and keen to make further strategic acquisitions that will enhance its value proposition”. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media