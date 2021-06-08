Herotel has a competitive lead with SA's first commercial SR network - TechCentral

Herotel has implemented a cutting-edge segment routing (SR) network from NEC XON that makes the network extremely efficient, easier to automate, and results in the ability to provide better quality services for less to its customers.

The network, based on Juniper Networks’ MX 204 and MX10008 Universal Routing Platform technology implemented by NEC XON, positions Herotel as one of the strongest direct access operators in South Africa.

“The benefits of the technology ultimately mean Herotel can provide a better-quality service for less,” says Anthony Laing, GM of networking at NEC XON. “The automation and efficiencies of the technology mean they need fewer people to provision their services, which reduces overheads. That’s a huge competitive advantage for a direct access operator forging a dominant position as a national fibre player.”

The direct access operator has recently announced the most competitive price structures for equivalent speed broadband services in South Africa.

Among other benefits of the implementation with NEC XON, Herotel has consolidated 19 separate operating entities and networks into one.

“With the combination of the skilfully architected network and implementation services from NEC XON, together with the Juniper Networks technology, we now have the platform to achieve our very ambitious growth goals,” says Eldred Ekermans, chief technology officer of Herotel. “The new network enables us to remain true to our core design philosophy, providing excellent customer experiences and driving costs down while still meeting all the quality and availability requirements without being over-engineered or short-sighted.”

Business benefits

“Herotel demonstrated why they’re a top network service provider in South Africa,” says Laing. “They quickly understood the business benefits of the technology and how we could use it to develop a solution that matches their vision and core operating principles. They’ve skilfully translated that into improving operating efficiencies and providing better, more cost-effective services for their customers. That’s given them at least an 18- to 24-month lead on the market, particularly as they are now determined to build out their capability.”

In 2018, Herotel identified the need for a next-generation network to meet the burgeoning demands of South African Internet users. The business was growing rapidly and had, by February 2020, acquired 40 independent companies, serving homes and business in 400 towns across South Africa.

Organic growth now drives the construction of at least 16 additional fibre networks in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the direct access service provider recently announced it will bring fibre to 18 more towns in the Western Cape.

“When we planned the upgrade, we wanted a single solution that provided automation efficiencies, interoperability and integration, and improved availability,” says Ekermans. “NEC XON helped us create a network that uses Juniper’s innovative technology that makes much more effective use of the network. Our network is now more flexible and adaptable, which means it easily handles the unexpected.”

That was proven when South Africa was locked down in March 2020. James Devine, national head of networks at Herotel, says traffic immediately spiked by 30%.

“There was a huge increase in demand for streaming services and general connectivity as well as for collaboration applications such as Zoom and Teams,” he says. “Our core and transmission networks handled the extra load easily, and our access networks only required minor tweaks.

“The network is decentralised and adaptable, and its flexible nature scales well. It has enabled us to create a solid foundation for automation, so it is efficient, more cost-effective and simpler to maintain,” says Devine. He adds that finding the right partner was crucial to the success of the project.

“This technology is so new that we needed a strong partner. NEC XON has the skills and qualified staff to deploy, implement and now maintain it with us,” he says.

Herotel is migrating customers in phases. It intends having migrated all fibre customers by the end of 2021, with customers on its fixed-wireless networks following suit in 2022.

“We simultaneously have a strong push to enhance network visibility and management with a core focus on automation, particularly for provisioning and intelligence-based routing,” says Devine. “Growing those capabilities and efficiencies will offload administration overheads even further, allow us to onboard customers faster, and enhance service, making us more efficient and more cost-effective.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON is the combination of XON, a systems integrator providing custom ICT and security services and solutions in Southern Africa since 1996, and NEC Africa, the African business of the global technology giant NEC Corporation. NEC Corporation implemented its first communication solution in Africa in 1963 and established NEC Africa in 2011 to grow its business ICT and public safety.

Kapela Capital, XON’s broad-based black economic empowerment partner since 2010, continues as NEC XON’s B-BBEE partner in South Africa, with Israel Skosana as chairman of the board of directors of NEC XON.

NEC generates global revenues in excess of $30-billion by orchestrating a brighter world for public entities, enterprises, telecoms carriers and providing system platforms for businesses.

The combined NEC Africa and XON (NEC XON) operations seek to more fully explore the opportunities for safe city, energy, cybersecurity, telecommunication solutions, retail, managed services, cyber defence services and cloud (both public and private), among others in sub-Sahara Africa.

NEC XON maintains its head offices in Gauteng, South Africa with a footprint that covers all nine provinces in South Africa and 16 countries in sub-Sahara Africa.