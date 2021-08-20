How collaboration is transforming the prospects of business in SA

Many companies turned to cloud collaboration and communication services when their people suddenly had to work from distributed locations. It was a quick and easy way to win when the world seemed to be in chaos. But they quickly ran into several problems.

Hybrid work environments have now become standard fare and organisations, including public and private sector, need secure, dependable and available solutions based on reliable technology that can scale quickly. Most importantly, they need a managed service from a provider they can trust, to establish and adhere to compliant processes for managed services, that help them operate at their best.

Several early challenges of rapid, less strategic adaptation ranged from cybersecurity exposure and increased risk to data and communications. They included overloading IT personnel who were kept busy simply trying to keep people in touch, rendering them unable to provide much value to the business. And they struggled to maintain and improve productivity levels for their colleagues due to poor integration and unity of the interim cloud services.

Collaborate with confidence

That’s changed. Today people can connect with confidence and collaborate productively using cost-effective hosted, integrated, semi-private cloud services delivered in opex models underpinned by managed services.

HCS from BCX, powered by Cisco, is flexible and quick to roll out in standardised deployments. It’s a feature-rich, end-to-end solution. Customers also get value-added services that include configuration management, call recording, TMS and contact centre services.

Delivered as a service, it means customers have solutions that are continuously updated, which means they don’t run into integration challenges in future. That gives them the flexibility to be agile from a robust architecture that is dependable now and in the future.

Partnering with BCX ensures certified skills and deep design, delivery, maintenance and support resources, with dependable nationwide delivery, and focused productivity, profitability and future-proofing benefits. To find out more, contact your BCX representative today.