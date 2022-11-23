Huawei Black Friday 2022 – all the details

The biggest shopping time of the year is here. Get ready to shop till you drop with Huawei this Black Friday! This includes the latest smartphones and laptops that can be purchased for yourself or gifted to someone special.

Want to see what is on offer? Simply visit the Huawei online store or pop into selected retailers and be spoilt for choice with incredible savings on some of Huawei’s bestselling products.

Great savings on selected smartphones

For customers who like premium smartphones that offer an exceptional user experience and more, Huawei’s multipurpose products with cutting-edge technology certainly needs to be added to your Huawei Red Bag sale items this Black Friday.

The Huawei nova 9 and Huawei nova 9SE are great choices if you are looking for impressive camera quality and overall exceptional operative experience.

The Huawei nova 8i inherits all of the premium aesthetics and dynamic colours of the nova series and is a must-have on the Huawei Black Friday deals list. You can get the Huawei nova 8i for only R399/month or the Huawei nova Y70 for R319/month, saving you up to R1 200 at Cell C.

Save up to R2 250 on office products

The Huawei MateBook D15 comes with a 15-inch full-HD anti-glare display that provides consumers with an immersive cinematic experience and delivers fast performance thanks to the Multi-Screen Collaboration feature with exceptional multi-tasking capabilities.

Don’t miss out, head over to the Huawei online store or shop now in store, to see Huawei’s Black Friday’s deals.

The Huawei Red Bag Sale and Black Friday special deals per retailer

MTN

Save up to R1 800 on any of these Huawei Black Friday deals. Save R600 on the Huawei nova 9 for only R499/month or save R1 800 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for only R329/month.

Or save R480 on the Huawei nova Y90 for only R279/month. All deals are for 24 months and are available on the MTN Mega Talk/Gigs XS.

Telkom

Save up to R3 499 on any of these Huawei Black Friday deals. Receive a free Huawei T10s tablet when purchasing the Huawei P50 or Huawei P50 Pocket.

Or save up to R1 176 on the Huawei nova 9SE or the Huawei nova Y90.

You can also get the Huawei Matebook D15 for only R479 and save R2 520.

Cell C

Save up to R1 200 on any of these Huawei Black Friday deals. Save up to R1 200 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for R419/month, get the Huawei nova 8i for only R399/month or get the Huawei nova Y70 for only R319/month.

Also keep a look out for the amazing Huawei Black Friday deals available from Vodacom.

Article continues below…

MTN deals

Telkom deals

Cell C deals

Shop now on the Huawei online store or pop in-store and save up to 40% on your favourite Huawei favourite products this Black Friday. All deals are subject to specific retailers’ requirements. Huawei Black Friday deals are valid from 22 November to 30 November 2022.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 195 000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Huawei’s mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks to lay the foundation for the intelligent world; provide diversified computing power to deliver ubiquitous cloud and intelligence; build powerful digital platforms to help all industries and organisations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, offering consumers a more personalised and intelligent experience across all scenarios, including home, travel, office, entertainment, and fitness and health.