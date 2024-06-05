Huawei Pura 70 series launched in South Africa – prices, details

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphones will be launched in South Africa, the Chinese telecommunications giant said on Wednesday.

The Huawei Pura 70 series will go on sale with immediate effect at a recommended retail price of R19 999 (and up for higher-specification models).

The company announced the Pura 70 smartphones in April, which replace its P-series devices, not all of which have made it to South African shores since the imposition of US sanctions on the Chinese device manufacturer, which stripped it of access to Google services, included the Play store.

The Pura 70 phones, which continue Huawei’s focus with the P series — as it was previously known — on photography, have a Chinese-made system-on-chip after the company was barred from buying high-end silicon from US vendors like Qualcomm.

The phone is available through South African mobile operators on contract but can also be purchased directly from Huawei. Without subsidies, the phones cost:

Huawei Pura 70: R19 999

Huawei Pura 70 Pro: R26 999

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra: R34 999

The top-end Ultra model features 512GB of storage paired with 16GB of RAM. All models come with a “free” MatePad SE tablet. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media