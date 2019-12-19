Icasa, FBP and ZADNA to be merged - TechCentral

Regulators Icasa, the Film and Publication Board (FBP) and the ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) will be merged, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday.

Briefing media in Pretoria, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the merged entity will have a new name, which must still be determined.

They will be merged to ensure there is “no repetition or redundancy” between the regulators, she said. “We are looking at all aspects (of a merger) without compromising the work they are doing.”

The merged entities will continue with all the work they are mandated to do. Icasa regulates the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, the FPB is responsible for the regulation and classification of content, and ZADNA is responsible for regulating the .za Internet domain space.

“The department (of communications & digital technologies) will develop a model for smart regulation, which will include the amalgamation of Icasa, the FPB and ZADNA and explore new funding mechanisms for the new regulator,” the minister said. — © 2019 NewsCentral Media