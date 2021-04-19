Intelligent automation with Xerox - TechCentral

Time is money. Saving both has never been simpler with XMPie and Xerox FreeFlow Core, a simple, set-up-and-go solution that allows you to spend less time preparing and processing jobs and more time printing them. It’s efficiency that puts relevancy into overdrive.

Automation is the key to unlocking new levels of productivity and meaningful savings. Redefine what it means to work smarter with XMPie and FreeFlow Core.

Less is more

Automating your print processes reduces costs, removes errors and helps you deliver consistently higher-quality output, faster than ever. FreeFlow Core allows you to set the job up once and automate the process for future jobs with similar setups, allowing you to free up your resources and focus them on higher value jobs.

Shift from personalised to personal

Personalisation goes beyond adding a recipient’s name to a communication — it’s all about relevance. With automation and integration, XMPie takes the guesswork out of creating personalised campaigns that are synchronised across channels to drive higher response rates and engagement.

Scalability at every stage

Get ahead of change. Start where you are, add capabilities along the way and invest with confidence. Xerox technology grows with you, regardless of how big or small your in-plant print room is. It gives you the future-proof flexibility you need to say “yes” to your customers’ current and future demands for hyper-personalisation, smaller run lengths and faster turnarounds.

Find out how you can jump start productivity and increase value with XMPie and automation by Xerox.

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company, and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries, offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron). For the latest news, visit Altron Document Solutions’ hub on TechCentral.

About Xerox

Xerox makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer, or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.