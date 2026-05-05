Building digital twins that can be trusted

Digital twins have become one of the most compelling innovations in modern IT and operational technology environments. By creating virtual representations of physical systems, organisations can simulate performance, predict failures and optimise processes in ways that were previously difficult to achieve.

While debates often focus on the sophistication of digital twin models, the key role of the underlying technology that sustains these models is sometimes overlooked: the success of digital twins depends on a continuous, reliable flow of data between the physical and virtual environments. Without a secure, dependable infrastructure, even the most advanced models can produce inaccurate or incomplete results.

Digital twins need to stay in sync with the real systems they represent. Sensors and software send a steady stream of data that must be quickly sent, processed and reviewed at machine speed. If this flow is interrupted or delayed, the digital twin loses its value right away.

Strong and secure data connections help digital twins stay up to date with the real world

As more industries – including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and energy – adopt digital twins, the data they send becomes more sensitive. This information can include details about how things are made or how systems work, so organisations must protect it closely.

The usual way to check network traffic is to decrypt the data, examine it and then re-encrypt it before sending it on. This helps with visibility, but it can also slow things down, make systems more complex and expose sensitive data.

Patented approaches

Due to these risks, organisations are looking for ways to monitor network activity without needing to see the actual data being sent. One solution is to analyse the metadata. Recent patented approaches to encrypted traffic analysis – such as the one awarded to Snode Technologies – have demonstrated how metadata can be used to detect potential threats without decrypting payload data, helping preserve confidentiality while maintaining visibility.

This process allows organisations to spot trends, unusual activity and performance issues without exposing private information. This is one way that organisations can keep systems running smoothly while protecting sensitive information.

Strong and secure data connections help digital twins stay up to date with the real world. If the infrastructure lets teams see what is happening without breaking encryption, they can trust the results from their digital twins.

As more organisations adopt digital twins, ensuring secure, reliable data exchanges will be even more important. Early choices about infrastructure can affect how well digital twins perform now and in the future.

Ultimately, it is not just the sophistication of digital twin models that determines their value, but the strength of the infrastructure supporting secure, reliable data exchange. This often-overlooked foundation is what truly enables digital twins to deliver on their promise.