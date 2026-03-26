Defend your cloud with Altron Digital Business

As organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, cloud adoption has become central to agility, innovation and scale. But as workloads move beyond traditional data centres into hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the attack surface expands and cybersecurity complexity increases.

Cloud workloads are now among the most targeted assets in the digital ecosystem. Threat actors continue to exploit misconfigurations, unpatched systems and weak identity controls to access sensitive data. Protecting workloads is no longer only a technical requirement; it is a business imperative tied to continuity, compliance and customer trust.

Security in the cloud is not about adding more tools. It is about maintaining visibility, enforcing consistent controls and ensuring expert oversight in environments that are constantly changing.

The security challenge of modern cloud workloads

Cloud environments are dynamic by design. They scale on demand, operate across regions and rely on shared infrastructure. This creates several persistent security challenges:

Identity and access risks: Compromised credentials remain one of the leading causes of breaches, particularly in distributed workforces.

Compromised credentials remain one of the leading causes of breaches, particularly in distributed workforces. Configuration drift: As environments evolve, security settings can become inconsistent, introducing vulnerabilities over time.

As environments evolve, security settings can become inconsistent, introducing vulnerabilities over time. Visibility gaps: Hybrid and multi-cloud estates often lack unified monitoring, making detection and response slower and more complex.

Hybrid and multi-cloud estates often lack unified monitoring, making detection and response slower and more complex. Compliance requirements: Organisations must meet regulatory and governance requirements such as Popia, GDPR and ISO27001 while maintaining operational agility.

Addressing these challenges requires more than point solutions. It requires continuous protection, automation and skilled security management.

A structured approach to cloud security

Altron Digital Business provides managed Microsoft Defender services across Defender for Microsoft 365 and Defender for Azure, delivering end-to-end protection for cloud workloads and identities.

Rather than treating security as a once-off deployment, the approach focuses on operationalising security as an ongoing service.

Organisations can engage through three core security offerings:

1. Security assessment

The security assessment evaluates Microsoft 365 exposure across Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive and Outlook, with a focus on user identities and access controls.

This includes:

Identifying vulnerabilities

Highlighting key risk areas

Providing remediation guidance

Establishing a baseline security posture

2. Defender for Microsoft 365 managed service

This managed service operationalises the Microsoft E5 security stack across identity, endpoints, e-mail and collaboration platforms, SaaS applications, and data security.

It aligns to zero-trust principles and is measured through Secure Score improvements.

Key outcomes include:

Reduced attack surface

Improved security maturity

Optimised licence usage through adoption drivers

Protection across Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Outlook

Security is achieved through identity management, data loss prevention, multi-factor authentication, Intune and Microsoft Defender.

3. Defender for Azure managed service

Delivering a comprehensive managed security service for Microsoft Azure that ensures continuous protection, compliance, and operational resilience by enabling, managing, and monitoring core Azure security technologies, helping customers reduce risk, maintain governance, and respond to threats effectively while optimising cost and performance.

Key outcomes include:

Enablement: Customers are onboarded with a secure Azure foundation aligned to best practices.

Customers are onboarded with a secure Azure foundation aligned to best practices. Management: Security configurations, identities and policies are continuously maintained and optimised.

Security configurations, identities and policies are continuously maintained and optimised. Monitoring: Real-time threat detection, compliance posture tracking and automated remediation are in place.

Real-time threat detection, compliance posture tracking and automated remediation are in place. Governance: Clear visibility and reporting for regulatory compliance and security benchmarks.

Clear visibility and reporting for regulatory compliance and security benchmarks. Operational efficiency: Automation and centralised management reduce complexity and improve response times.

The Altron Digital Business advantage

Altron Digital Business takes a holistic approach to managed cloud security by combining Microsoft’s Defender suite with people, process and automation.

This includes:

Certified security expertise: Microsoft-certified specialists continuously optimise customer environments as threats evolve.

Microsoft-certified specialists continuously optimise customer environments as threats evolve. Automation and intelligence: Machine learning and threat intelligence enable faster detection and response than manual processes alone.

Machine learning and threat intelligence enable faster detection and response than manual processes alone. Local insight, global standards: Deep understanding of South African regulatory requirements combined with global security best practice.

Deep understanding of South African regulatory requirements combined with global security best practice. Scalable engagement: From assessments to fully managed services, solutions adapt to organisational maturity and transformation goals.

Security that enables the business

With managed Defender services in place, internal teams can focus on innovation and growth while maintaining confidence that their digital foundation is protected, compliant and resilient.

In an environment where threats change daily, security can no longer be reactive. It must be integrated, intelligent and continuous.

Altron Digital Business helps organisations achieve this by embedding security into the fabric of their cloud environments rather than treating it as an afterthought.

Special offer

The first three organisations to engage with Altron Digital Business will receive a complimentary Azure security assessment. This includes optimisation opportunities to improve Secure Score and reduce consumption costs.

Begin your journey towards comprehensive cloud security today.