Interview: Miriam Altman on the lockdown, e-commerce and saving the economy - TechCentral

Miriam Altman, a commissioner on the National Planning Commission, joins TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod for a discussion on the Covid-19 lockdown, its impact, and how to save the economy.

Altman, who is a former chief strategy officer at Telkom and a director at Altman Advisory (among other roles), shares her views on the ban on unfettered e-commerce (and why it’s not good at all); why more needs to be done to get broadband to more South Africans (and why the wholesale open-access network is probably not the best vehicle to achieve this); and what work has been happening at the National Planning Commission — and plenty more!

It’s a great discussion. Don’t miss it!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website or watching them on YouTube. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media