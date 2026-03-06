Telkom to hike mobile and fixed tariffs from 1 April

Telkom will increase tariffs across its mobile and fixed-line portfolios from 1 April 2026, citing rising operational costs, inflationary pressures and the need to continue investing in network infrastructure.

The increases, which apply to both new and existing customers regardless of contract status, affect post-paid mobile voice plans, selected LTE and prepaid offerings, and consumer and small business fixed voice and broadband services.

Monthly subscription fees on post-paid mobile voice plans – including FlexOn, Infinite and legacy tariffs – as well as LTE data plans will rise by a blended average of 6.5%.

We have worked hard to keep increases measured while maintaining our value-driven offerings

Selected LTE wireless capped plans will see more moderate increases, averaging 4.5% and ranging between 2.6% and 7.2%. All uncapped LTE offerings and all Telkom 5G internet plans will remain unchanged.

Prepaid customers will also be affected. Out-of-bundle voice rates on Telkom More will increase from R1.91 to R1.99/minute, while Telkom Thola More rates will rise from 80c to 89c/minute. Out-of-bundle data and SMS rates will not change.

Device instalment fees, value-added services and business-specific tariffs are excluded from the increases. Plan benefits such as data allocations, voice minutes and SMSes also remain unchanged.

Telkom said it will also increase pricing on specific standard LTE bundles, with updated prices reflected at the time of purchase.

Business pricing

Consumer and SMB fixed voice tariffs will increase by an average of 10% for legacy products and 6% for current products.

Fibre tariffs – for both consumer and SMB customers – will increase by an average of 6%.

BCX, Telkom’s enterprise IT services arm, will separately implement increases on business access lines from 1 April, affecting PSTN, ISDN BRI and ISDN PRI lines as well as indoor and outdoor extensions. BizTalk calling plans are also subject to the adjustment.

The increases apply to all customers, including those on month-to-month arrangements and fixed-term contracts. Telkom’s standard terms and conditions allow it to adjust subscription fees within a contract period.

However, customers who disagree with the increases can cancel their services without penalty, subject to remaining liable for any outstanding device instalment payments.

“We acknowledge that price increases can be challenging for our customers,” said Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business. “However, these adjustments are necessary to ensure we continue providing reliable, high-quality services in an evolving economic landscape. We have worked hard to keep increases measured while maintaining our value-driven offerings and protecting key elements such as device instalments, popular uncapped plans and 5G services.” — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

