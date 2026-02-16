Telkom tops 25 million mobile subscribers as data growth surges

Telkom Group’s mobile business has passed 25 million subscribers for the first time, powered by strong data growth that saw mobile data subscribers surge 29.3% to 19.3 million in the third quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The milestone, disclosed in the group’s Q3 trading update on Monday, underlines the continued success of Telkom’s data-led strategy, which has transformed the former fixed-line monopoly into an increasingly mobile-first operator.

Total mobile subscribers grew 5.3% year on year to 25.3 million, with prepaid subscribers rising 5.8% to 22.2 million and post-paid edging up 1.2% to 3.1 million. Mobile data subscribers now represent 76.5% of the total subscriber base, up from 62.3% a year ago, and mobile data traffic grew 20.4% to 544 petabytes in the quarter.

The growth has been driven in part by Telkom’s customer value management platforms, Mo’Nice and Mo’Town, which offer tailored, area-specific value propositions and now contribute 53.1% of prepaid service revenue.

A regional expansion strategy targeting under-indexed, non-metro areas has also gained traction, with Telkom reporting a 5.6% increase in its share of subscriber acquisitions in those regions.

Mobile service revenue grew 7.2% for the quarter and 7.6% year to date, with prepaid service revenue up 11.6%. Mobile data revenue increased 12.9% in the third quarter. The mobile Ebitda margin – a measure of operating profitability – expanded 2.1 percentage points to 29.7%, helped by service revenue growth and a decline in the impairment of receivables.

Fibre growing, too

The consumer division’s “beyond connectivity” services also showed momentum, recording revenue of R436-million, up 13.7%. Airtime lending increased by 15.9% and represented 25.8% of prepaid recharges.

Group CEO Serame Taukobong said in a statement on Monday that the results demonstrated Telkom’s competitive edge through its “OneTelkom” approach. “The disciplined execution of our data-led strategy delivered quality data revenue growth,” he said.

At the group level, revenue rose 1.3% to R11.1-billion for the quarter and 2.7% to R33.2-billion year to date. Group data revenue grew 9.6% to R6.9-billion, with its contribution to total revenue rising to 61.6%, from 57% a year earlier.

Group Ebitda increased 8.4% to R3.2 billion for the quarter, with the margin expanding to 29.1% – above the upper end of the group’s 25-27% medium-term guidance. Total adjusted costs declined for the quarter and were flat year to date.

Openserve, the group’s infrastructure unit, continued its fibre build-out, passing 1.5 million homes with a connectivity rate of 52.4%. The unit recorded its third consecutive quarter of overall revenue growth, driven by fibre-related data revenue, which rose 8.7%.

The results were dragged down by BCX, the group’s enterprise IT division, where revenue declined 9.3% in the quarter amid tough market conditions and constrained enterprise spending. Telkom separately disclosed that BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi will retire, with Telkom veteran Hasnain Motlekar acting in the role from 1 March 2026.

Capital expenditure of R1.3-billion for the quarter was directed primarily at mobile and fibre. Telkom invested R676-million in mobile, adding 150 high sites, and R557-million in Openserve, passing 47 596 homes and connecting 30 081 in Q3. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

