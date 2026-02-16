BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi to retire after seven years at the helm

Telkom’s enterprise IT subsidiary BCX will lose its CEO, Jonas Bogoshi, who is set to retire from the role, with Telkom Group veteran Hasnain Motlekar stepping in as acting CEO from 1 March 2026.

Bogoshi’s departure, disclosed in Telkom’s third-quarter trading update on Monday, comes at a challenging time for BCX, which has seen revenue decline 5.9% year to date and 9.3% in the most recent quarter as enterprise clients tighten spending.

Telkom said Bogoshi was “instrumental in laying the foundation for the next phase of our strategic review” at BCX.

Bogoshi joined BCX as chief revenue officer in April 2018 and was promoted to CEO the following year. He brought extensive experience in the ICT sector, having previously served as CEO of Gijima, country manager for EMC in South Africa, vice-president of sales at T-Systems, chief of strategic services at the State IT Agency and commercial sector manager at Cisco Systems.

BCX has faced persistent headwinds in recent years, with its converged communications business declining as legacy voice and copper-based services migrate to fibre, and its IT services unit struggling amid cautious enterprise spending.

In the latest quarter, converged communications revenue fell 17.8%, while IT services revenue dropped 10.5%. The unit’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin narrowed sharply to 10.4%, from 15% a year earlier.

Uncertainty

Bright spots remain, however: cybersecurity services grew 18.4% in the quarter, and IT hardware and software revenue rose 19.6%.

Motlekar, who will act in the CEO role, has been with Telkom for more than 28 years, spanning both commercial and financial positions. He has most recently served as chief financial officer of Telkom’s consumer business unit.

Telkom has previously signalled openness to bringing in a strategic partner for BCX, with group CEO Serame Taukobong indicating in 2024 that the company would consider options including reducing its stake to a minority position if the right partnership emerged.

The leadership transition adds another layer of uncertainty to BCX’s turnaround at a time when the broader South African enterprise IT market remains relatively subdued. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

