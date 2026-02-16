Andrew Baker is new CIO of Capitec

Andrew Baker has been appointed as chief information officer of Capitec. Baker, who was previously the company’s chief technology officer, takes the CIO reins from Wim de Bruyn, who had been in the role since 2014.

“Baker … takes the helm from Wim de Bruyn to lead the next phase of the bank’s technology evolution,” Capitec said in a statement on Monday.

“Baker brings a wealth of data and technology expertise to the role and has a robust track record of driving client-led innovation over his four years at Capitec.”

Baker has been at Capitec since 2022, and his primary achievements include the migration of Capitec’s technology stack into the Amazon Web Services cloud and the implementation of zero-trust security frameworks to bolster the bank’s cybersecurity.

Prior to that, Baker held several key roles at Absa Group and Barclays, including CTO and CIO for Absa’s Corporate and Investment Banking division. He played a key role in the integration of Baclays’ Barx trading platform into Absa’s ecosystem.

Tech transformation

Baker has also served as an advisor to US-headquartered cloud security firm Zscaler and Johannesburg-based IT services firm Sybrin. He had a seven-month stint as head of engineering at AWS prior to joining Capitec.

Capitec said De Bruyn has been instrumental in leading the company’s technology and data transformation for the past 11 years. He goes on to lead a new executive portfolio which encompasses payments, value-added services and foreign exchange.

“These changes position us to grow, to innovate and to deepen the trust our clients place in us. As the digital landscape changes, we are fortifying our leadership to ensure we remain the place clients trust most,” said Capitec CEO Graham Lee in the statement. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

