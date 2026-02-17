Oni-Tel set to reinvigorate dark fibre in South Africa

Global fibre infrastructure providers are moving towards modernising networks to keep up with the bandwidth demands of artificial intelligence, increased use of edge computing and growth in 5G, according to Mordor Intelligence research agency.

“With AI workloads, hyperscale data centres, cloud replication, failover strategies and high-frequency data transfers transforming what the network core is expected to do, we need to look at how we can bolster, modernise and improve core fibre in the country,” says CEO of Oni-Tel, Andre Pillay.

Oni-Tel Infinity – a solution built for the new core reality

Oni-Tel’s response to this shift is Infinity, a high-capacity dark fibre solution designed specifically for data centre-to-data centre (DC-to-DC) connectivity. Infinity is not layered onto legacy routes. It is built on new fibre infrastructure engineered for the demands of modern, distributed environments.

Today, businesses operate across multiple data centres at once. Systems replicate in real time. Backup environments are live and ready. Global cloud providers have local infrastructure. And with AI now part of everyday operations, enormous volumes of data move continuously between sites. In this world, the link between data centres is no longer just a cable. It is the foundation that keeps everything running.

This is the thinking behind Oni-Tel’s Infinity solution. Its high-capacity dark fibre connectivity routes are deliberately engineered to be direct and efficient, reducing signal loss and unnecessary distance. The focus is simple: create a clean, strong connection that can handle sustained demand without compromise.

Exclusive launch offer for Infinity customers

To accelerate adoption of this solution, Oni-Tel has introduced a limited promotional offer on its DC-to-DC dark fibre products. Customers signing up for DC-to-DC connectivity can receive discounts of between 15% and 40%, depending on contract term. The offer is specifically designed to encourage organisations to trial a new-generation core network alternative, with flexible commercial structures available to suit different operational and budget requirements.

Oni-Tel’s chief commercial officer, Ellisha Gobind, states that the company’s strategic presence in prominent data centres, including Africa Data Centre, Digital Parks Africa, Xneelo, NTT, Teraco, Equinix, Reflex and more, enables them to expedite the rollout of this offer, with delivery available to customers within 48 business hours.

Oni-Tel’s pricing model is based on the actual network route distance

Oni-Tel’s pricing model is based on the actual network route distance, rather than theoretical or inflated routes, ensuring transparency and fairness. This approach yields tangible savings for customers, particularly those committing to longer-term agreements.

She says that Oni-Tel is pleased to offer not only an exceptional discount to its valued customers but also a flexible approach to contract terms and pricing, allowing customers to tailor their agreements to their specific business needs.

Why Oni-Tel’s Infinity solution is ahead of the game

“We saw an opportunity to bring our expertise to the core of the network. Instead of layering new services onto older infrastructure, we build a resilient, higher-quality core from the ground up,” says Pillay.

Oni-Tel’s service model makes that explicit: brand-new fibre routes, deeper trenching, high-quality cable specifications, long cable lengths to reduce splice points, world-class splicing and testing equipment. And the company has ensured a focus on building the most efficient and technologically advanced network possible.

Oni-Tel’s chief technology officer, Vishal Singh, explains that the company’s fibre network is designed to provide a more seamless and efficient data transmission experience.

Our fibre routes are engineered to minimise the number of connection points

“Our fibre routes are engineered to minimise the number of connection points, thereby improving link budgets, ensuring a more consistent and robust network performance,” he says. “By building a more continuous network infrastructure, we are able to deliver enhanced stability and greater overall performance to our customers.”

He adds that every shallow trench increases exposure to third-party damage. Every ageing duct increases fragility, which is why Oni-Tel has chosen its approach to infrastructure.

Oni-Tel’s monitoring helps to detect risk before it becomes downtime

Designing shorter, stronger routes is only part of the equation. Protecting them is just as important. Oni-Tel has built active cable monitoring into its network from day one. The fibre infrastructure is under continuous surveillance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The system detects vibration and movement along the route, identifying unusual activity before it becomes a problem.

According to Singh, Oni-Tel’s proactive approach to network management enables the company to anticipate and mitigate potential disruptions.

“We receive advance notification of excavation activities in proximity to our fibre infrastructure, allowing us to take pre-emptive measures to prevent damage and ensure uninterrupted service,” he explains. “This enables us to address issues promptly and minimise downtime, rather than reacting to a fault after it has occurred.”

In an industry where cable theft, accidental civil works damage and ageing infrastructure regularly cause outages, waiting for failure is not a viable strategy. Stability has to be engineered and actively protected. Since going live, the company has maintained 100% uptime across its active links, a notable achievement in an environment where fibre breaks are often seen as unavoidable.

About Oni-Tel

Oni-Tel Fibre Networks is a premier provider of cutting-edge fibre infrastructure solutions in South Africa, renowned for delivering high-performance, reliable and scalable networks that enable businesses to excel in a dynamic digital environment. By prioritising customer satisfaction and embracing innovation, Oni-Tel Fibre Networks offers bespoke solutions tailored to the unique needs of enterprise, carrier and wholesale markets, harnessing its extensive fibre network and strategic partnerships to foster connectivity and drive growth throughout the region.