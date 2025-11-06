Oni-Tel launches inter-data centre fibre network with Digital Parks Africa

Oni-Tel Fibre Networks, a fibre-optic cable infrastructure provider in South Africa, has launched an inter-data centre fibre network with Digital Parks Africa (DPA) serving as the inaugural point of presence.

This high-speed fibre backbone connects all major data centres across Gauteng, enabling seamless, low-latency connectivity between facilities and unlocking new possibilities for enterprise and cloud infrastructure.

This milestone marks a significant step forward for the region’s digital infrastructure, with Oni-Tel set to become:

The first provider in this space to introduce new infrastructure access models through a purpose-built network engineered for data centre interconnectivity and external connections, including carrier hotels and campus cross-connects.

A pioneer in deploying next-generation technology and innovative commercial frameworks.

A key disruptor in the data connectivity market, reshaping how businesses think about interconnectivity and scale.

New era of participation and innovation

Speaking at the official launch at DPA’s Midrand headquarters, Oni-Tel CEO Andre Pillay said the company was moving fast, living boldly and stepping into a new era of participation and innovation in the market.

“We are focused on resilient architectures, future-proof infrastructure and intelligent monitoring platforms that transform how we manage and secure critical assets. We see a growing technical need for stability, scalability and speed, and that is why we are investing in robust infrastructure,” he added.

“To date, we have laid over 70km of cutting-edge fibre, purpose-built for high speed and low latency, ready for future demands of digital connectivity. With a proactive approach, our core network is pre-provisioned to enable time-critical requirements to be met seamlessly and on schedule.”

Simplicity and reliability

Pillay explained that for customers migrating from existing networks to Oni-Tel, the biggest benefit is simplicity and reliability.

“We do not just install fibre; we engineer value into it. Our focus is on delivering cost-effective solutions that provide a strong alternative to traditional backhaul providers,” he said.

“Our network is new, clean and purpose-built. We do not have legacy issues; we have a fresh start that gives us agility. We use smart sensing technologies and proactive monitoring to prevent issues before they arise. If you want to measure losses compared to competitors, we are confident our optical design and performance will speak for itself.”

Pillay also acknowledged Oni-Tel’s team. “A group of professionals with decades of experience across leading telecommunications and infrastructure companies. But more than that, we bring commitment, creativity and a shared passion for building something that lasts.”

Celebrating a partnership

Also speaking at the launch, DPA head of business development Eckart Zollner noted that with customers already operating on the network via the data centre, the event was more than a technical achievement but also a celebration of partnership. It reflects Oni-Tel’s trust in DPA and highlights the strength of strategic collaboration in driving mutual value and industry progress.

“They are set to create real disruption, which strongly resonates with us. We see ourselves as disruptors too, constantly challenging and reshaping the data centre space. It’s always energising to connect with fellow innovators,” said Zollner.

He noted that DPA’s partner-centric approach continues to set the standard on how infrastructure providers can enable growth. By offering a platform that supports innovation, flexibility and connectivity, DPA is shaping Africa’s digital ecosystem, one resilient, future-ready connection at a time.