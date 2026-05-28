The human side of AI takes centre stage at ASUS Business breakfast

ASUS Business South Africa recently hosted an executive breakfast event, Human Advantage: Leading Business in the Age of AI, bringing together mid-market business leaders and decision-makers from across the hospitality, retail, healthcare, legal, fintech, logistics, insurance and automotive sectors.

Hosted at The Edge at Knightsbridge in Johannesburg, the event focused on the growing role of AI in the workplace and how businesses can adopt AI in practical, people-focused ways without losing the value of human collaboration, judgment, creativity and leadership.

Rather than focusing purely on technology or product demonstrations, the breakfast created space for broader conversations around workplace transformation, digital overload, productivity pressure and how organisations are balancing automation with human decision-making.

AI is no longer a future conversation. It’s already part of how businesses operate every day

The discussion comes at a time when AI adoption is accelerating rapidly across South African businesses. Recent industry reporting shows that South African organisations are increasingly investing in AI-driven productivity and operational tools, while also navigating concerns around ethics, governance, trust and long-term workplace impact.

Marce Heath, commercial marketing head at ASUS South Africa, said businesses are moving beyond simply asking whether AI matters and are now focusing on how it should be integrated responsibly.

“AI is no longer a future conversation. It’s already part of how businesses operate every day,” she said. “But while automation and AI tools can improve efficiency and remove friction, businesses still rely on people for leadership, judgment, collaboration and trust. The companies that will succeed are the ones that use AI to support people, not replace them.”

Reshaping workflows

At the event, attendees explored how AI is reshaping workflows across industries, from township applications and customer engagement to hybrid work environments and business productivity.

A key discussion point highlighted the difference between AI-generated outputs and human-led creativity, using examples from global advertising campaigns to demonstrate how emotional understanding, context, cultural awareness and accountability still play a critical role in business communication and brand trust.

Heath said the conversation around AI needs to move beyond hype and focus on the realities businesses are facing today. “We tend to frame AI as either a miracle solution or a threat to human work. But really, most businesses are trying to figure out how to use these tools in ways that genuinely help people work better.

“AI is incredibly useful for repetitive tasks, automation and efficiency, but human perspective, creativity, empathy and decision-making still matter more, especially in leadership, customer experience and communication.”

The event also included practical demonstrations of AI-enabled business devices and discussions around how modern AI PCs are helping support smarter workflows, hybrid work, improved collaboration and on-device AI capabilities.

According to ASUS Business South Africa, the role of AI-enabled business technology will continue to grow as more organisations look for ways to improve efficiency while maintaining flexibility and operational resilience. ASUS recently highlighted the increasing importance of AI PCs in South African workplaces, particularly as businesses seek tools that can reduce friction, improve collaboration and support productivity in fast-paced working environments.

The breakfast forms part of ASUS Business South Africa’s broader focus on engaging local businesses around workplace transformation, productivity and the future of modern work.

For more information about ASUS Business South Africa and its commercial solutions, visit the official ASUS Business website.