What ASUS Business event revealed about IT’s future for SMBs

Last week, TechCentral, in collaboration with ASUS Business and Microsoft, hosted a focused morning session for South African small and medium businesses.

The event, “Empowering South African SMBs: Smarter IT for a Changing Business Landscape”, was more than a product showcase, it was a temperature check on what matters most to SMBs right now (and how they’re expected to adapt in a tough, unpredictable climate).

The event gathered business owners, IT professionals and decision makers under one roof to unpack a question that’s gaining urgency: what does it take to stay digitally competitive when resources are stretched to the max, load shedding is commonplace and major software transitions are always around the corner?

Looking beyond the usual tech pitch

Werner Joubert, ASUS SYS commercial director, got it right in his opening address. It was not a question of flogging nice kit, but of survival in the real world. He pointed delegates to lasting IT relationships and secure foundations. He also said the right IT investments are a matter of business growth and survival, not just performance. In a market defined by constraints, value and longevity are what matter.

Marce Heath, ASUS Business head of marketing, took it a step further in the keynote, “AI for SMBs”. Her message was unambiguous: artificial intelligence is not just for corporations. With the right tools, small businesses can automate, streamline and even expand globally. All that it needs is accessibility, devices and software that don’t need a dedicated IT team to handle.

Real challenges, real solutions

Several trends came up over and over throughout the morning.

First, the looming Windows 10 end-of-life deadline. By October 2025, support for the operating system ends, leaving thousands of local businesses at risk. One might think this is a software update issue, but it’s really one of security. Without patches and updates, systems become vulnerable.

Many attendees acknowledged this risk but admitted they weren’t 100% sure on the timeline or even the next steps they should take. It was a reminder of the awareness gap that is still rife in South African firms.

Second, there was a strong undercurrent around AI adoption. The conversation has often been that AI is expensive, complex and out of reach for smaller players. But this event aimed to change that perception.

Heath’s keynote and the demos that followed showed how tools like Microsoft Copilot can deliver instant productivity gains, even in the leanest of operations. Drafting documents, summarising meetings, handling e-mail – these are tasks small teams spend hours on each week. AI offers a way to claw some of that time back.

Third, the need for rugged, simple-to-manage devices came up more than once. In a market like South Africa, where power disruptions and inconsistent internet connectivity are part of daily life, hardware can’t afford to be fragile.

ASUS’s showcase of its Expert P Series (built with Windows 11 Pro, reinforced chassis and security baked in) shone a light on this local reality. Businesses need tools that work without constant care, that can handle physical strain and still deliver.

Building around the everyday user

While much of the discussion centred on strategy, the live demos and product walkthroughs brought things down to earth. Devices were set up to mirror real-life use instances. Copilot features were tested on the fly. Attendees explored AI-enhanced workflows in a setting that was practical, not conceptual.

This really matters. Too often, SMBs are left out of digital transformation conversations because the examples are too abstract or the entry points too expensive. By focusing on familiar tasks and pain points, ASUS and Microsoft made the case that digital evolution doesn’t need to be a leap. It can be a step, so long as it’s the right one.

Why conversations like this matter

Perhaps the best return of the event wasn’t on the stage but on the floor. The last Q&A session brought real, probing conversations about affordability, timing and assistance. Individuals were clearly hungry for guidance. They weren’t looking for tools; they were looking for maps. How do we start? How do we budget? Who can help us?

Networking afterwards gave room for these questions to stretch out. Partners connected, service providers shared insights and businesses traded lessons on what’s working, and importantly, what’s not. It’s these conversations that often outlast the slide decks. They build the trust needed to make real IT change stick.

Under no illusions

South African SMBs are under no illusions. They know the economy is tough. They know skills are scarce and budgets tight. But that doesn’t mean they’re standing still. Events like this one show a growing appetite for progress, and for tech that doesn’t just promise but that delivers value without overcomplicating things.

As Heath put it: “Technology should help businesses grow, not hold them back.” It’s a simple idea. But it’s exactly what most businesses need right now: less friction and more enablement.

In the months ahead, the Windows 10 end-of-life will force many to relook their infrastructure. AI will continue to reshape daily work. And the need for durable, manageable tech won’t go away. The businesses that act early (and act cleverly) will be the ones that adapt, not just endure.

For those who attended, the path forward is a little clearer. For those who didn’t, the conversation is just beginning.

