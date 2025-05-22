The end of Windows 10 support is nigh – what you need to know

It’s decision time for many South African businesses and professionals as support for Windows 10, the most widely used version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, nears its end.

On 14 October 2025, Windows 10 will stop receiving free software updates from Windows Update, technical assistance or security fixes, with the developer encouraging users to either upgrade to Windows 11 or to PC hardware that supports it.

Windows 10’s end-of-life deadline raises many questions and legitimate concerns from businesses, especially as Windows 10 remains very popular worldwide, making up more than half of the desktop Windows version market share. The end of support brings risks and challenges, with some users left wondering if they will even be able to continue using devices running the OS.

The short answer is they can, but it also presents an opportunity for users, especially those who have devices for work and enterprise purposes, to evaluate their technology needs and how any potential upgrade can provide long-term value.

Risks and challenges

While users can continue using their Windows 10 devices after the 14 October deadline, doing so without developer support means they are subject to potential security and compatibility issues.

A lack of security patches and updates means devices running Windows 10 are more susceptible to hackers and malicious actors who can exploit new and existing vulnerabilities.

At a time when cybercriminals are deploying more sophisticated methods to carry out their attacks, any vulnerability can lead to a user’s data being compromised or accessed without authorisation. Hackers can also seize control of their device or install malware on it, turning it into a security risk, particularly in enterprise use cases where businesses have fleets of desktop PCs and laptops still running Windows 10.

Users may also find that they have trouble with Windows 10 devices remaining compatible with other, newer hardware and software. With manufacturers constantly releasing new drivers and updates that optimise apps for newer operating systems, users may be unable to run more demanding applications or resource-intensive workloads on their old systems. This can result in performance losses and reduced productivity, preventing professionals from making full use of their technology and limiting companies’ growth and digital transformation.

Upgrading to Windows 11

Considering the end of support for Windows 10, Microsoft and PC hardware manufacturers are encouraging users who can upgrade their devices to Windows 11 to do so before the deadline. Building on the strength of past OSes, Windows 11 offers users a modern computing experience complete with an easy-to-use interface and security by design.

Windows 11 also helps enterprises open the door to leverage AI technologies and applications. A major feature of the OS is Copilot, Microsoft’s chat-based, generative AI assistant that can answer user queries, provide useful information and generate content, all in the name of helping users and enhancing their workflows. Enterprises that want to run AI workloads also have the option of dedicated PCs like the range of ASUS Copilot+ PCs, capable of all-local AI processing and compatible with a wide range of independent software vendors.

Windows 10 users who want to check whether their current device is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 can do so in the Settings menu or via Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool. Those using ASUS Windows devices can also receive device guidance through the MyASUS app, providing clarity on whether they can upgrade or if it’s time to move to a new device.

Upgrading to new, cutting-edge PC hardware

While users may have the option to pay for extended security updates for Windows 10 to increase the longevity of their hardware, the end of support is a chance to assess their technology needs and determine whether it’s better to upgrade to newer, more capable and future-ready PC solutions.

Whether you’re a small-to-medium business, an aspiring entrepreneur, a student or a remote working professional, ASUS Business solutions with Windows 11 can empower you to optimise your workflow, communicate and collaborate seamlessly and take your enterprise to the next level with the help of high-quality, high-performance hardware.

Discover ASUS Business today and explore our full range of agile PC solutions designed to support any work environment and built with enhanced security, performance and efficiency in mind.

Read more articles by ASUS on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: