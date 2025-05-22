Top tech leaders back SAPHILA 2025

Anticipation is building as SAPHILA 2025, the African SAP User Group’s (AFSUG’s) flagship local SAP user conference, approaches. Set to take place from 1-3 June 2025 at Sun City in South Africa’s North West province, the event will bring together business and technology leaders from across the continent for two days of innovation, insight and high-impact networking.

Key sponsors returning for the 2025 edition include SAP Africa, Deloitte and NTT DATA, all reaffirming their commitment to Africa’s growing SAP ecosystem and the digital transformation of local enterprises.

SAP spotlighted as Collaboration Sponsor

SAP once again takes pride of place as the event’s Collaboration Sponsor, maintaining its enduring partnership with AFSUG and continued commitment to the growth of Africa’s SAP community through the SAPHILA platform.

Nazia Pillay, interim MD for SAP in Southern Africa, said: “SAPHILA is a critically important customer and partner event for SAP in that it provides an unparallelled, one-stop shop for all our African customers and partners. We’d like to thank AFSUG for driving this flagship industry and networking event, suited to any customer or partner wishing to know the latest about SAP, its AI vision, future focus, product offerings and solutions.

“When it comes to the SAP Africa events calendar, SAPHILA is arguably the most important networking opportunity of the year,” she added.

NTT DATA pledges support as Diamond Sponsor

Pillay’s sentiments are echoed by Lauren Wortmann, vice president of applications and cloud at NTT DATA Middle East and Africa, SAPHILA 2025’s Diamond Sponsor, who highlighted the strategic value that the event brings. “SAPHILA is all about bringing SAP users and vendors together to connect, create and collaborate. It provides a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge on the latest innovations, implementations and best practices in the SAP world.

“NTT DATA Middle East and Africa has taken up Diamond sponsorship of SAPHILA 2025 for good reason. As a global SAP managed services partner, it gives us incredible brand visibility and allows us to showcase our expertise and thought leadership through keynotes and workshops.

“SAPHILA is also packed with engaging activities, including evening socials, a golf day and exclusive deal-room access, providing an excellent platform for attendees to engage with a diverse range of high-profile contacts. This kind of engagement really fosters a collaborative environment where industry leaders can discuss real-time data and business value.

“The event’s expert keynote presentations and workshops can also provide a real edge,” Wortmann continued. “SAPHILA 2025 is the place to be if you want to stay updated on the latest tech advancements and make valuable connections.”

Deloitte confirmed as Executive Suite and C-suite Sponsor

Koosh Panday, senior manager and SAP project director for enterprise technology and performance at Deloitte Africa and SAPHILA 2025 chair, sees the upcoming event as a catalyst for growth, skills development and innovation across the continent.

“SAPHILA brings significant value to both the local SAP ecosystem and the broader technology industry. It promotes networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among local SAP professionals, partners and customers. It also drives innovation by showcasing the latest SAP solutions and technologies, allowing attendees to stay ahead of industry trends and best practices.”

From a broader industry perspective, Panday noted the role that SAPHILA plays in highlighting the transformative potential of SAP technologies across various sectors – driving digital transformation, improving business processes and creating value across industries, as well as facilitating cross-industry collaboration.

“As a trusted SAP systems integrator and with a transformation alliance between the two businesses, Deloitte’s sponsorship of SAPHILA 2025 aligns with our commitment to support the local SAP community and contribute to its growth and success,” Panday added.

“At this year’s event, Deloitte will showcase how our capabilities in areas such as digital transformation, cloud solutions and data analytics can help organisations achieve their strategic goals and drive business success. We encourage people to register for SAPHILA 2025 as it offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into the latest SAP trends and innovations, through expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.”

SAPHILA 2025 will once again provide the ultimate platform for collaboration, learning and progress

“SAPHILA represents the heartbeat of Africa’s SAP community,” said Conrad Steyn, senior associate director, ERP at Deloitte Africa. “On a broader scale, SAPHILA amplifies Africa’s voice in the global technology industry, highlighting how cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud and sustainable ERP are being adopted and adapted for local impact.

“Our presence at SAPHILA 2025 reflects our belief that digital transformation is not just about technology; it’s about people, collaboration and purpose. As Deloitte, we are proud to support a platform that positions South Africa as a dynamic hub of enterprise technology innovation,” Steyn said.

Visitors to Deloitte’s Executive Lounge at SAPHILA 2025 will have the opportunity to:

Gain firsthand knowledge of the latest SAP advancements and strategic directions;

Network with peers and potential partners from across the African SAP ecosystem in a relaxed, comfortable setting;

Discover cutting-edge technologies and solutions, such as SAP S/4Hana, Rise with SAP and Business Technology Platform (BTP), which can drive business transformation;

Connect directly with Deloitte leadership and subject matter experts;

Engage in focused discussions about the latest ERP trends and challenges; and

Enjoy dedicated networking opportunities with clients and other key stakeholders.

Also on show will be Deloitte’s capabilities across Apple Vision, UiPath, AWS and its longstanding SAP alliance.

Strong sponsor line-up for SAPHILA 2025

AFSUG CEO Amanda Gibbs said: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with global technology leaders who share AFSUG’s vision for a more connected, digitally empowered Africa. SAPHILA 2025 will once again provide the ultimate platform for collaboration, learning and progress.

“In addition to extending our thanks to SAP, Deloitte and NTT DATA, we would also like to welcome EY, Google and Syntax as Gold Sponsors; our Silver Sponsors Accenture, FIRtech, HCL Technologies, IBM, Mediro ICT, Neptune Software Africa, PwC, SAP, Vodacom, Deloitte and AWS, and Worksoft; and SAPHILA 2025’s Bronze Sponsors Accely, AppConverge, BCX, Consnet, JiVS powered by Data Migration International, Decision Inc, Edge Information Solutions, EPI-USE Labs, GlueData, G3G, Integrove, K5 Business, LRS Output Management, Nihilent, OneConnect, OpenText, Seidor, smartShift, Stratfore Tech, Tano Digital Solutions and Voquz Labs.

“Special mentions also go to our golf sponsor, Zimele Technologies; coffee sponsor iOCO; Microsoft, an executive experience sponsor, Said Salim Bakhresa & Company as the official prize sponsor, charging station sponsor Engaged Business Consultants, EY and GlueData for the eagerly anticipated Masterclass sessions, as well as Heineken and Mercedes-Benz.”

Time is running out! Register now to attend SAPHILA 2025. To become an AFSUG member, please visit afsug.com/membership-information.

About AFSUG

AFSUG is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering SAP users across Africa, creating a networking platform where SAP users can collaborate, connect and learn from each other. By hosting events like SAPHILA, AFSUG continues to foster innovation and knowledge-sharing within the SAP community.