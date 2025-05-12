The right laptop for the right job

Small and medium enterprises form part of the bedrock of South Africa’s economic landscape. They make up more than 90% of formalised businesses, employ 60% of the labour force and account for more than a third of the nation’s GDP.

At the same time, they face a range of challenges, from limited access to funding and infrastructure that enable growth to difficulties entering new and existing markets. Each small business is unique, with its own operating challenges, whether related to mobility, security or day-to-day productivity.

In today’s connected economy, start-ups and growing businesses require access to reliable technology that not only supports productivity and performance but also opens the door to further digitalisation and workplace innovation. For many of these businesses, budgets are tight, prompting them to seek out the most cost-effective and value-driven solutions available.

With so many brand and hardware options on the market, it can be difficult to differentiate between products. But what is certain are the requirements that define the ideal laptop solution for SMEs, and how the right technology partner can help them take their operations to the next level.

How tech transforms and grows businesses

Over the last three decades, the role of technology in business has evolved rapidly to the point that entire corporations are built on, operate and exclusively offer digital products and services. This poses significant potential for South Africa, with research projecting that the digital platform economy could inject R91.4-billion into the nation’s economy by 2035.

As a result, many enterprises – both legacy and fledgling – are working to become digitally driven organisations, transforming or structuring themselves around the use of digital infrastructure and platforms.

Importantly, alongside this, the barrier of entry for smaller, more resource-limited enterprises to leverage business technologies has dropped substantially. Today, it doesn’t have to take much to start a business; all you need is a good idea, the skills to pursue it and basic digital solutions in the form of PC hardware. As the needs and capabilities of that hardware scale up, so, too, does the business itself, resulting in a broad range of available devices designed to meet specific enterprise needs.

What SMEs should look for in a business laptop

Choosing the right PC for your small business is a decision driven primarily by value – as in, how can this device offer maximum returns in the form of performance, efficiency and security?

Some of the most important factors to consider are core performance and reliability. Business leaders should consider technical specifications such as the CPU, RAM, storage and operating system. There are also other factors, including physical ports and Wi-Fi capabilities, battery life, the level of portability and durability using lightweight materials and robust build, and security features such as fingerprint readers and user authentication software that protect both users and their data.

On top of that, leaders should consider long-term value and whether devices will continue to be supported with software and security updates in the future.

The ASUS Expert series of premium laptops allows entrepreneurs and professionals to take full control

What makes a great laptop for business use encompasses both the device itself and its capabilities in the short and long term, meaning it should meet current needs while being able to adapt to future use cases. A good example of this is artificial intelligence, a trend that is redefining business globally in real time. SMEs now have access to devices built specifically for handling AI-based workloads without compromising efficiency, productivity or mobility.

These include devices like the ASUS ExpertBook P5 AI PC, which features a state-of-the-art AI-enabled processor and AI-driven features that automate and streamline communication and business functions. AI is both a business opportunity and a business enabler, exemplified through solutions like the ExpertBook P5.

A trusted technology partner for today’s entrepreneurs

Responding to the specific technology needs of start-ups and small businesses, the ASUS Expert series of premium laptops allows entrepreneurs and professionals to take full control of their business. These devices offer the latest hardware and software innovations to help streamline and optimise workflows. Solutions such as the ExpertBook B1, ExpertBook B9 OLED and ExpertBook P5 AI PC combine premium quality and design with robust materials and technical specifications for specialised enterprise use.

Whether you’re an executive on the move with the lightweight ExpertBook B9 OLED, a busy professional leveraging the fast and responsive performance of the ExpertBook B1, or an innovator tapping the power of AI with the ExpertBook P5, ASUS Expert laptops offer a long lifecycle. They also provide enterprise-grade security, intuitive software tools, hardware designed for easy maintenance, and an eye towards sustainability thanks to eco-conscious manufacturing and use of recycled production materials.

ASUS also offers local support and works through a trusted network of South African channel partners, ensuring fast service, easy procurement and peace of mind for business buyers.

ASUS Expert laptops help SMEs grow by supporting innovation and enabling businesspeople to maximise their investments in quality technology.

Take your small business technology further. Explore the ASUS ExpertBook range, engineered for productivity, security and growth.

