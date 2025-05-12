The ISP with the best Google and Hellopeter ratings

In an industry often plagued by customer complaints and inconsistent service, one internet service provider stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Atomic Access, a specialist fibre ISP has earned a remarkable reputation for customer satisfaction, boasting a near-perfect 4.9/5 rating on both Google and Hellopeter, with over 500 glowing reviews. This stellar performance, sustained over seven years, sets Atomic apart as the ISP with the best reviews and ratings in a highly competitive market.

A narrow focus yields impressive results

What makes Atomic so exceptional? They beat competitors with a unique strategy: a lean, focused approach that prioritises quality over quantity. Unlike larger ISPs that stretch themselves thin across diverse services and regions, Atomic hones in on fibre internet and a select customer base. Atomic is a fibre-only ISP with no legacy technologies. This ensures reliable service delivery and streamlined support.

Launched in August 2018, Atomic Access capitalised on the fibre revolution to create a streamlined ISP dedicated to delivering fast, reliable internet with exceptional support. By eliminating non-essential services like web hosting, Atomic focuses squarely on what matters most: cutting-edge connectivity and outstanding customer care.

Customer satisfaction that speaks volumes

Atomic’s 4.9/5 average rating across platforms such as Google and Hellopeter is a testament to its success. With a real-world satisfaction score of over 98%, the company outperforms its competitors by a wide margin. Keeping a satisfaction score as high as Atomic has for the past seven years is no mean feat, especially when you consider the industry they are in and how outspoken dissatisfied internet users can be.

How does Atomic maintain such high standards? The secret lies in its selective approach to service areas, customers and technology. Rather than chasing rapid expansion, Atomic prioritises serving more tech-savvy users who are comfortable with basic troubleshooting. This ensures smoother interactions and reduces the strain on their support team. They even have a quiz on their website where potential customers can win a discount for displaying an understanding of Wi-Fi and fibre technologies. The Telegram quiz is here if you want to give it a try: www.atomic.co.za/quiz.

Additionally, the company operates exclusively on the four major Open Access fibre networks in the Western Cape: Octotel, Vumatel, Frogfoot and Openserve.

Atomic is a gamer and techie-friendly ISP and provides a range of extra monitoring and troubleshooting tools, including a live latency map for various cities gamers care about.

“Atomic is the only ISP I know of that is brave enough to have a Telegram group where customers can talk to each other. This is anathema to corporate ISPs.” — Phil B, customer review

Most of Atomic’s customers join through word-of-mouth referrals. “Our customers are our best advocates. They join because they’ve heard about our reliability and seen our reviews, while they stay because we deliver on our promises,” says Joe Botha, Atomic co-founder.

Unmatched bandwidth quality

Atomic’s commitment to cutting-edge technology further sets it apart. The company emphasises Open Networking, particularly Linux, and its network team goes the extra mile by compiling custom Linux kernels for their Nvidia routers. Atomic delivers Asic-level performance, ensuring a network that can scale to billions of packets per second while delivering consistent speeds and low latency.

Atomic operates a fully dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 network with routing redundancy over seven undersea cable systems. Customers get the lowest latency to the US and South America via the Sacs and Monet undersea cable systems: roughly 160ms to Miami and 140ms to Sao Paulo, which is perfect for gaming and remote work in America. Learn more about Atomic’s network.

In a market where ISPs often struggle to maintain customer trust, Atomic’s 4.9/5 ratings are a rare achievement

This technical excellence resonates with Atomic’s target audience: gamers, tech enthusiasts and professionals who demand a robust, low-latency internet service. As the founders proudly declare: “We are the ISP people join after getting burnt by ‘Big ISP’ support.”

In a market where ISPs often struggle to maintain customer trust, Atomic’s 4.9/5 ratings are a rare achievement. By combining a streamlined business model with cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric ethos, Atomic has redefined what it means to be a top-tier ISP. For those in Cape Town and the Cape Winelands, this gem is proof that when it comes to internet service, quality always trumps quantity.

Atomic is a specialist fibre ISP in Cape Town and the Cape Winelands. Fiercely independent, founder run and fibre only. Big enough to be reliable, small enough to be agile and friendly. Read Atomic’s impressive reviews and switch today! Visit www.atomic.co.za.