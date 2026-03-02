ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: a lightweight powerhouse for the AI-driven workday

Having spent some time working on the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, it is clear that this machine represents a significant step forward in business class mobility. More than simply being an ultraportable laptop, it is a carefully engineered tool designed for professionals who need performance, endurance and security without compromise.

Design and build quality

The first thing that becomes apparent is just how light the ExpertBook Ultra really feels. At 0.99kg and only 10.9mm thick, it is remarkably easy to carry around, and yet it never feels delicate, as the all-metal chassis and Nano Ceramic Technology give it a reassuring solidity.

ASUS describes this as providing “long-lasting protection against stains and scratches”, and it certainly seems as if it will resist scratches and scuff marks far better than most magnesium alloy machines out there.

However, despite its slim profile, the laptop does not flex or creak. The hinge opens smoothly, the keyboard deck feels surprisingly firm and the overall build inspires confidence when travelling or working on the move.

Display – a standout feature

The 35.56cm 3K tandem OLED touchscreen is one of the ExpertBook Ultra’s greatest strengths. The dual layer tandem structure delivers exceptional brightness (up to 1 400 nits HDR) and the anti‑glare finish makes it surprisingly usable in bright environments.

Indeed, the display’s ability to handle high-brightness environments makes it suitable for professional, on-the-go use. During testing, it was surprisingly easy to work near windows or under overhead lighting without the usual reflections associated with glossy OLED panels.

Additionally, the colours are vivid, the text is razor‑sharp and the variable refresh rate up to 120Hz makes scrolling and UI interactions feel fluid. The Gorilla Glass Victus protection adds durability without compromising clarity.

Performance and AI – intelligence in motion

Using the ExpertBook Ultra throughout a typical workday reveals just how much ASUS has leaned into AI‑centric performance. The laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, paired with Intel Arc graphics and up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory. But the real transformation comes from the dedicated Intel AI Boost NPU, which delivers 50 Tops of neural processing and contributes to up to 180 total‑platform Tops.

In practice, this architecture makes a tangible difference. Every day productivity tasks, from multitasking across dozens of browser tabs to handling large spreadsheets and video calls, feel effortless. More impressively, AI‑accelerated workloads such as transcription, summarisation, background noise removal and image enhancement run locally, instantly and without noticeably impacting battery life.

ASUS’s own AI suite, MyExpert, integrates deeply with this hardware. Rather than feeling like an original equipment manufacturer add‑on, it genuinely enhances the workflow. The knowledge hub and file search tools made it easy to retrieve information across documents, while MyExpert’s automation features helped streamline repetitive tasks. It is the first built‑in assistant that arguably feels like a natural extension of Windows rather than a competing layer.

Supporting all this is ASUS’s nExpertCool Pro thermal system. The full‑span cooling design, with triple air outlets and increased internal air pressure, kept temperatures under control even during extended AI‑heavy workloads.

The laptop remained cool to the touch and impressively quiet – even in turbo mode. This is particularly notable for a device this thin, as many ultraportables throttle under sustained load, but the ExpertBook Ultra maintains consistent performance throughout.

The result is a laptop that does not just perform well for its size, it performs well, full stop. And thanks to its AI‑first architecture, it feels ready for the software landscape that is rapidly emerging.

Battery life and charging

The 70Wh battery comfortably powered a full day of work, and on lighter days, it easily approached ASUS’s claim of up to 24 hours. Fast charging is excellent: reaching 50% in around 30 minutes can prove to be invaluable when moving between meetings or working remotely.

Combined with its weight and size, the ExpertBook Ultra is one of the most travel‑friendly business laptops I have used.

Security and enterprise readiness

Security is a core pillar of the ExpertBook Ultra’s design. ASUS’s ExpertGuardian suite provides enterprise‑grade protection built on NIST SP 800‑193 guidelines, offering:

Firmware attack detection

Automatic restoration of trusted BIOS versions

Full BIOS and OS control for IT teams

Hardware‑level protections include:

TPM 2.0

Microsoft Pluton

Fingerprint sensor

IR camera with Windows Hello

Optional Opal‑compliant encrypted SSDs

For organisations with strict security requirements, this level of resilience is a major advantage and positions the ExpertBook Ultra as a serious enterprise contender.

Connectivity and ports

Despite its slim profile, the ExpertBook Ultra offers a surprisingly complete port selection:

2× Thunderbolt 4

2× USB‑A

HDMI 2.1

5mm audio jack

Wi‑Fi 7 support ensures excellent wireless performance and future‑proof connectivity

Verdict

After living with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra for a few days, it is clear that this is a deeply refined business laptop that feels purpose-built for the way modern professionals actually work. What stands out most is how cohesively its strengths come together. The ultra-light chassis makes it effortless to carry, yet the build quality inspires confidence. The tandem OLED display is not only beautiful but genuinely practical, offering clarity and brightness that hold up in any environment. And beneath its slim exterior lies a level of performance that feels remarkably forward-looking.

The integration of Intel’s AI-accelerated architecture, combined with ASUS’s own MyExpert suite, creates a workflow that feels noticeably more fluid and responsive. Tasks that once required cloud services or caused thin‑and‑light laptops to struggle now run locally, instantly and quietly. The ExpertCool Pro system deserves particular credit here, keeping the machine cool and composed even during extended workloads, something many ultraportables simply cannot match.

Security, too, is handled with a seriousness that will appeal to IT teams and privacy-conscious users alike. ExpertGuardian, TPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton and the suite of firmware protections make the Ultra feel like a device designed not just for productivity, but for trust.

What ultimately makes the ExpertBook Ultra compelling is how confidently it balances all these elements. It is light without being flimsy, powerful without being loud, intelligent without being intrusive and secure without being restrictive. It feels ready for the AI-driven decade ahead, not as a gimmick, but as a practical, reliable tool that enhances everyday work.

For professionals who value mobility, endurance, security and a genuinely modern computing experience, the ExpertBook Ultra stands out as one of the most complete business laptops available today. Ultimately, it’s a device that does not just keep up with your workflow but also elevates it.