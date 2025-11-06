All-new Huawei nova 14 Series lands in South Africa

South Africa, the wait is over. Huawei’s newest addition to the iconic nova line-up has officially launched in South Africa, and it’s here to inspire a new wave of self-expression. The Huawei nova 14 Series fuses flagship-level imaging, intelligent design and seamless performance in a device that’s as creative as the people who use it.

Built for trendsetters and creators, the Huawei nova 14 Series continues the brand’s legacy of combining fashion-forward aesthetics with cutting-edge innovation. The standout of the line-up, the Huawei nova 14 Pro, leads with its next-generation Ultra Chroma camerasystem, ultra-fast charging and upgraded EMUI experience that makes every interaction smarter, faster and more intuitive.

Pro your portrait

At the heart of the Huawei nova 14 Pro is the new Ultra Chroma camera, which captures multispectral light data to produce true-to-life colour and depth. Every shade, every detail and every emotion shines through with clarity and vibrancy. Its 50-megapixel Ultra Portrait autofocus camera ensures precision focusing in any light, while the industry-first 0.8x to 5x zoom range makes it easy to move from close-up artistry to wide-angle group shots in a single tap.

The Huawei nova 14 Pro also introduces Ultra Speed Snapshot on both the front and rear cameras, a first in smartphone photography, so even the fastest moments are frozen in stunning clarity. AI-powered tools then take every shot to the next level: AI Remove effortlessly clears distractions from your photos, while AI Best Expression automatically selects the most flattering moments from burst shots.

Performance meets precision

Creativity demands endurance, and the Huawei nova 14 Series is built to keep up. With 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo and AI Charging Temperature Control, you can power up safely and efficiently in minutes. Paired with a robust, 5 500mAh battery, the nova 14 Series delivers lasting performance for all-day streaming, gaming and content creation.

The experience is powered by an upgraded EMUI that’s designed to make life easier and smarter, and advanced AI features anticipate your needs, making every interaction feel effortless.

Designed for those who live vividly

Design excellence has always been part of nova’s DNA, and this generation is no exception. The Huawei nova 14 Pro features a stunning 6.78-inch, flawless, quad-curved display, perfectly balancing ergonomic comfort and visual elegance. For those who prefer a minimalist edge, the Huawei nova 14 offers a slim 6.7-inch OLED flat-edge screen, combining style with practicality.

Both models feature exquisite craftsmanship, ultra-thin profiles and finishes that reflect light with subtle sophistication. Whether you choose crystal blue, inspired by the shimmer of melting glaciers, or classic black, timeless and bold, every variant is a statement of individuality.

Huawei’s attention to comfort extends to the viewing experience too. With AI Eye Comfort Display technology, the screen dynamically adjusts brightness and blue light levels for a more relaxed experience in any environment, day or night.

Smarter connections, effortless control

The Huawei nova 14 Series is an intelligent companion. AI Gesture Control lets you scroll, capture screenshots or play interactive lock-screen games like Air Hoops without ever touching the screen. AI Messaging protects your privacy by hiding notifications when others are looking over your shoulder, while AI noise cancellation ensures crystal-clear voice calls even in noisy settings.

Enhanced connectivity features deliver fast, stable connections and precise device tracking, even when your phone is powered off. And with IP65-rated dust and water resistance, the Huawei nova 14 Series keeps up with your lifestyle wherever creativity takes you.

Tap and pay with Swoo

Huawei nova 14 Series users with NFC-enabled Huawei devices can now link their Discovery Bank or FNB cards to Swoo Pay and enjoy the convenience of tap-to-pay at any contactless-enabled point of sale.

Customers can access Swoo Pay by downloading the Swoo digital wallet app from the Huawei AppGallery, adding their virtual card and following the on-screen instructions. Once activated, they can enjoy the convenience of tap-to-pay at any contactless point of sale.

The spirit of nova

The Huawei nova 14 Series embodies the confidence, energy and individuality of a generation that captures life as it happens and looks incredible doing it.

The Huawei nova 14 Series is available in South Africa starting at R12 999 from Huawei’s online platforms or get yours now from just R499 over 36 months and receive promotional gifts worth R6 794. Ts&Cs apply.