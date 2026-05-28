IBM doubles down on quantum computing with $10-billion bet

IBM will invest more than US$10-billion in coming years in an effort to deliver the first large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, according to an SEC filing on Thursday.

The investment will go towards R&D, capital expenditure, scaling manufacturing capabilities and acquisitions, the company known for building the Watson supercomputer said.

Last week, companies including IBM and GlobalFoundries announced the Trump administration will take stakes in quantum computing firms to secure leadership in the emerging technology.

The technology has sparked investor interest because of its potential to speed up complex tasks

IBM has deployed more than 90 quantum computers to date. The technology has sparked investor interest because of its potential to speed up complex tasks such as cryptography and financial modelling.

On Thursday, the company also announced it was committing $5-billion to an initiative deploying engineers and AI tools to help companies secure open-source software.

The project aims to create a “clearinghouse” for open-source security across the software supply chain – a growing target as AI makes it easier for attackers to find and exploit flaws.

IBM and its Red Hat unit have piloted it with Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Visa. Launching commercially within 30 days via subscription, it lets firms confidentially report vulnerabilities, receive vetted fixes and plug them into existing systems, extending Red Hat’s security approach to independent components, libraries and AI frameworks. — Anhata Rooprai, (c) 2026 Reuters