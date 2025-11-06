Safaricom profits soar 54% as Ethiopia losses narrow

Safaricom of Kenya on Thursday reported group earnings before interest and taxes of KSh65.2-billion (R8.8-billion) in the first half of its financial year, up 54.5% from the same period a year earlier.

Its Kenya business continued to be the main profit driver, while losses in key expansion market Ethiopia fell. It launched in Ethiopia in 2022 as the government there opened up the tightly controlled economy to foreign competition.

Safaricom is partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom Group and Britain’s Vodafone Group.

It posted higher group service revenue of KSh199.9-billion in the six months to the end of September 2025, from KSh179.9-billion shillings in the six months to the end of September 2024.

Meanwhile, Vodacom on Thursday said in a trading statement for the six months to 30 September 2025 that it expects headline earnings per share to increase by between 30% and 40% compared to the same period a year ago. “This translates to a Heps range of R4.59 to R4.94 for the period.”

It said it will publish its interim results on Monday, 10 November. — George Obulutsa and Vincent Mumo, with additional reporting (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

