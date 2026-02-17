Why getting your small business online costs less than you think

Does the idea of a website still feel like an unnecessary expense? Maybe you already trade from a physical store, sell at markets or use social media to reach customers, and business is going great.

Why change what works, right? But in 2026, being online isn’t about replacing what already works. It’s about supporting it. And it’s far more affordable than most small businesses realise.

Getting your business online doesn’t require a big upfront investment or technical skills anymore. With cost-effective domain names and flexible website options, you can create a professional website that fits your budget and grows alongside your business.

The key benefits of having a website

Whether customers discover you in-store, at a market or online, they almost always will want to look you up later. A website gives them one reliable place to find everything they need.

Being online helps your small business by:

Giving customers a central place to find your business details, products and services.

Staying visible even when your store is closed, or you’re not actively promoting it.

Building credibility and trust.

Making it easy for customers to share your business with friends.

Reaching new customers through online searches without extra marketing effort.

Updating information instantly when prices, products or hours change.

Creating a foundation that can grow as your business grows.

Affordable ways to get your small business online

Getting online doesn’t mean committing to a full website straight away. At Domains.co.za, we offer multiple practical options to suit different budgets and business needs.

Option 1: A single-page website from R398/year*

If you want the most affordable way to get online, a one-page website is a smart starting point. By registering a .co.za domain for R99 (renewals at R109) and adding link in bio for R299/year, you can launch a branded mini-website without needing web hosting.

This option includes:

A no-fuss mini website powered by your own domain name;

Three clean, customisable templates;

Built-in SEO fields for Google visibility;

Flexible content blocks for links, offers and contact details;

Free SSL and local support; and

Fast and simple setup.

This works especially well for linking from social media, signage, receipts and business cards.

Option 2: A WordPress website from R129/month*

For businesses that need more pages or flexibility, WordPress hosting is a powerful option. Plans start from R129/month and include a free domain name registration.

Key features include:

WordPress-optimised performance and speed;

Advanced security and daily off-site backups;

Built-in caching and update tools;

Easy site management via cPanel;

Local South African hosting; and

Free SSL and site migration.

This option is ideal for growing businesses that want full control over their website.

Option 3: An AI website builder from R158/month*

If you want something even simpler, the AI website builder offers an easy, no-technical-skills solution. It is available as an add-on to one of our web hosting plans. Our hosting plans are priced from R109/month and the AI website builder costs R49/month on top of that. A free domain name registration is included with all our hosting plans, meaning you save on this cost, too.

Features include:

AI-generated layouts and text;

Mobile-friendly design;

200+ professional templates;

Built-in e-commerce and payment tools;

SEO tools and visitor statistics; and

One-click publishing.

Whether your business operates online, in-store or both, a website strengthens everything you already do. With affordable options and scalable solutions, getting your small SA business online truly costs less than you think with Domains.co.za.

* Terms and conditions apply. Prices are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice.

