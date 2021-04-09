Interview: MySky Networks founders on building a successful MSP - TechCentral

Two brothers decided to take a gap in the managed service provider (MSP) market six years ago and have not looked back since.

Dean Horsten (chief technology officer) and Dylan Horsten (CEO) head up MySky Networks, a Cape Town-based MSP that is making waves in the small and medium enterprise market.

MySky holds Aruba Networks Platinum Status, one of only two partners in South Africa to enjoy that position, and Dean Hortsen also serves as the Aruba ambassador for South Africa.

This podcast interview with the brothers touches on a wide range of topics, including what it’s like to start a business with family; how focus brings results; and key tips to choosing an MSP.

Specific questions tackled in the podcast include:

What’s on the horizon for Aruba;

Three tips on choosing the right MSP for your business;

Why offering office hours support may be better than a 24×7 option; and

How an opex-based service helps SMEs in this time of tight cash flow and an uncertain future.

Don’t miss the discussion!

For more information about MySky Networks, please e-mail Dylan Horsten.

